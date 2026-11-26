From managing chronic health conditions to improving everyday eating habits and athletic performance, these Indian nutrition professionals bring different areas of expertise to the growing field of dietetics.

Finding the best dietitian in India is no longer just about finding someone who can help you lose weight. With increasing awareness of metabolic health, digestive disorders, hormonal imbalances and chronic diseases, the role of a qualified dietitian has expanded considerably.

The right nutrition professional understands not only what you eat, but also your medical history, lifestyle, cultural food preferences and individual health requirements. Whether you are looking for personalised nutrition guidance, medical nutrition therapy or specialised dietary care, professional qualifications and relevant clinical experience matter.

Here are seven established dietitians and nutrition professionals in India whose work represents different areas of nutrition care, clinical practice and education.

The following list brings together established dietitians and nutrition professionals in India, selected based on their professional qualifications, clinical experience, areas of expertise and contributions to the field of nutrition.

1. Lavleen Kaur – Clinical Nutrition, Medical Nutrition Therapy and Holistic Health

Based in: Chandigarh, India

Experience: 15+ years

Qualifications: M.Sc. in Foods and Nutrition, M.Ed., postgraduate studies in health and family welfare

Consultations: In-person and online across India and internationally

Lavleen Kaur, founder and chief dietitian at Santushti Holistic Health Clinic, is an established Indian clinical dietitian and nutrition professional known for combining personalised nutrition with a comprehensive approach to health and lifestyle management.

Having founded Diet Insight in 2014, Lavleen went on to develop a multidisciplinary healthcare practice under Santushti Holistic Health & Healing. Her clinic brings together qualified dietitians, lifestyle guidance, psychological counselling, yoga and complementary Ayurvedic therapies.

Her approach places particular emphasis on understanding the underlying factors influencing an individual’s health, rather than relying solely on calorie restriction, generic diet charts or short-term weight-loss targets.

Lavleen and her team provide nutritional support across several areas, including:

Sustainable weight management and metabolic health

Diabetes, insulin resistance and lifestyle-related disorders

PCOS, thyroid disorders and women’s hormonal health

Digestive disorders and gut health

Medical nutrition support for kidney disease and cancer

Beyond clinical practice, Lavleen serves as Professor of Practice in the Department of Food and Nutrition at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), contributing to professional education and the development of future dietitians.

Her work also extends to nutrition education through Diet Insight Academy. According to Santushti, the practice has supported more than 75,000 health journeys across India and internationally.

Known for: Bringing clinical nutrition, traditional Indian food habits and sustainable lifestyle practices together within a personalised healthcare model.

2. Mihira Khopkar – Sports and Performance Nutrition

Based in: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Specialisation: Sports nutrition and athletic performance

Mihira Khopkar is a sports nutrition professional associated with Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre. She holds a bachelor’s qualification in dietetics and a master’s degree in sports nutrition.

Her professional experience includes working with athletes competing at national and international levels. She was also selected as a nutritionist for the Indian contingent’s medical team at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Her work focuses on nutritional strategies for training, competition, recovery and body composition, taking into account the specific physical demands of different sports.

Known for: Personalised nutrition strategies for competitive athletes and sports performance.

3. Dr. Lekha Sreedharan – Paediatric and Child Nutrition

Based in: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Specialisation: Paediatric clinical nutrition

Dr. Lekha Sreedharan heads clinical dietetics at Apollo Children’s and Women’s Hospitals and has extensive experience in specialised nutrition care for children.

Her professional contributions include research, clinical nutrition education and publications covering childhood nutrition and paediatric gastrointestinal conditions.

Her work addresses the nutritional requirements of growing children, including those who require specialised dietary support because of medical conditions.

Known for: Paediatric nutrition, childhood nutritional assessment and clinical dietary management.

4. Y. T. Shivshankar – Oncology and Therapeutic Nutrition

Based in: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Specialisation: Cancer nutrition and clinical nutrition support

Y. T. Shivshankar is a senior clinical nutrition professional associated with Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, with more than 25 years of experience in nutrition and oncology.

His work focuses on nutritional care for patients undergoing cancer treatment, including the dietary challenges associated with gastrointestinal disorders and critical illness.

He has also contributed to professional initiatives focused on improving clinical nutrition practices in India.

Known for: Specialised nutrition support during cancer treatment and hospital-based clinical care.

5. Suneetha Rao – Renal and Kidney Nutrition

Based in: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Specialisation: Renal nutrition

Suneetha Rao is a registered dietitian and chief dietitian at NU Hospitals in Bengaluru, with academic training in clinical dietetics.

Her area of expertise includes nutritional management for individuals living with chronic kidney disease, patients undergoing dialysis and those requiring post-transplant dietary care.

She has also contributed to educational resources designed to help kidney patients and their caregivers better understand condition-specific nutritional requirements.

Known for: Personalised dietary management for kidney-related conditions.

6. Dr. Radha R. Chada – Critical Care and Surgical Nutrition

Based in: Hyderabad, Telangana

Specialisation: Critical care, surgical and metabolic nutrition

Dr. Radha R. Chada is a registered dietitian with a Ph.D. in Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics and extensive experience in clinical practice, research and professional training.

Associated with AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad, her work includes nutritional support for critically ill patients, individuals undergoing surgery and those managing metabolic disorders.

Her professional contributions also include developing clinical nutrition practices and participating in specialist nutrition associations.

Known for: Hospital-based therapeutic nutrition and nutritional support during complex medical care.

7. Sheela Krishnaswamy – Nutrition Education and Preventive Wellness

Specialisation: Nutrition communication, wellness and dietary education

Sheela Krishnaswamy is a registered dietitian and experienced nutrition and wellness consultant with a professional background spanning clinical nutrition, corporate wellness and public education.

She has held leadership and representative roles within professional dietetic organisations and serves as an advisor to the Indian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.

Her work extends beyond individual dietary advice to improving public understanding of nutrition and encouraging informed food choices.

Known for: Nutrition awareness, preventive wellness and professional contributions to dietetics.

Leading Dietitians and Nutrition Experts in India at a Glance

Nutrition professional Primary area of expertise Professional affiliation Lavleen Kaur Clinical nutrition, medical nutrition therapy and holistic health Santushti Holistic Health Clinic; Punjab Agricultural University Mihira Khopkar Sports and performance nutrition Reliance Foundation Hospital Dr. Lekha Sreedharan Paediatric nutrition Apollo Children’s Hospitals Y. T. Shivshankar Oncology nutrition Tata Memorial Hospital Suneetha Rao Renal nutrition NU Hospitals Dr. Radha R. Chada Critical care and surgical nutrition AIG Hospitals Sheela Krishnaswamy Nutrition education and preventive wellness Indian Society of Lifestyle Medicine, advisory role

How to Choose the Best Dietitian in India for Your Health Needs

Rather than choosing a dietitian solely on the basis of popularity, social media followers or celebrity endorsements, consider the following factors:

Professional qualifications: Look for formal education in nutrition, dietetics or a relevant healthcare discipline.

Look for formal education in nutrition, dietetics or a relevant healthcare discipline. Relevant clinical experience: Choose someone familiar with your particular health condition or nutritional requirements.

Choose someone familiar with your particular health condition or nutritional requirements. Personalised approach: Dietary recommendations should consider your medical history, eating habits, lifestyle and individual circumstances.

Dietary recommendations should consider your medical history, eating habits, lifestyle and individual circumstances. Long-term support: Regular monitoring, dietary adjustments and behaviour change are important aspects of sustainable nutrition care.

Regular monitoring, dietary adjustments and behaviour change are important aspects of sustainable nutrition care. Responsible medical guidance: A qualified nutrition professional should work alongside your treating doctor where necessary, rather than promising cures or encouraging you to discontinue prescribed treatment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the best dietitian in India?

India has several established dietitians with expertise in different areas of nutrition. Lavleen Kaur is a recognised clinical dietitian and holistic health professional based in Chandigarh, with over 15 years of experience and an academic role as Professor of Practice at Punjab Agricultural University. The most suitable dietitian ultimately depends on an individual’s specific health needs.

Which dietitian should I consult for weight loss and lifestyle disorders?

A clinical dietitian experienced in weight management, metabolic health and lifestyle-related conditions can help develop an individualised nutrition plan. Lavleen Kaur and her team at Santushti Holistic Health Clinic offer personalised nutrition programmes that combine dietary guidance with sustainable lifestyle changes.

Who is a leading dietitian in India for medical nutrition therapy?

Professionals such as Lavleen Kaur, Y. T. Shivshankar, Suneetha Rao and Radha R. Chada have experience in different areas of clinical and therapeutic nutrition. The appropriate choice depends on the medical condition and level of specialised nutritional care required.

Can I consult a dietitian in India online?

Yes. Several established nutrition practices in India offer online consultations, making personalised dietary guidance accessible regardless of geographical location. Santushti Holistic Health Clinic provides online nutrition programmes to clients across India and internationally.

Beyond Diet Charts: The Changing Role of Nutrition in India

Nutrition care in India is gradually moving beyond standard diet charts and restrictive weight-loss programmes towards more individualised, condition-specific and sustainable approaches.

From everyday preventive health to specialised clinical nutrition, choosing a qualified professional who understands your needs can make nutrition a meaningful part of long-term health management.

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