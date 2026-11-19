A pimple settles before an important meeting, yet the brown mark stays. A sunny weekend leaves the cheeks looking uneven, and suddenly choosing a face serum feels more complicated than expected. The useful starting point is understanding the mark itself. Post-acne spots, sun-related discolouration and melasma can need different approaches, even when they look similar at first. A serum with suitable brightening ingredients can fit into a simple routine, alongside moisturiser and daily sunscreen. For readers comparing options in India, the following guide explains what to look for before introducing six products for different preferences and skin needs.

Quick Answer

The best face serum for pigmentation and dark spots is one that matches the cause of discolouration and suits your skin. Look for ingredients such as kojic acid, alpha arbutin, niacinamide or vitamin C, with a comfortable formula you can use consistently. Daily sunscreen is essential. Persistent patches or suspected melasma benefit from a dermatologist’s assessment.

Understanding Pigmentation on the Face Before Choosing a Serum

Pigmentation refers to skin colour, mainly influenced by melanin. When certain areas develop excess pigment, they can appear as darker spots or patches. For serum selection, the concern is usually hyperpigmentation rather than the skin’s natural colour.

Flat brown marks following pimples often represent post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Sun exposure can deepen existing marks and contribute to other dark spots. Melasma commonly appears as patches on the cheeks, forehead or upper lip and can involve hormonal influences. These patterns can overlap, so appearance alone does not always identify the cause.

The American Academy of Dermatology advises addressing the trigger alongside the discolouration. If fresh breakouts keep producing marks, acne management belongs in the plan. If a product repeatedly causes burning or stinging, simplifying the routine can reduce further irritation. Pigmentation treatment works best when the daily routine supports comfortable skin.

Which Ingredients Are Worth Looking For?

Kojic acid and alpha arbutin target pathways involved in melanin production. Kojic acid acts on tyrosinase, an enzyme needed to make melanin. Their presence makes a formula relevant to dark-spot care, although the complete formulation and its tolerability matter alongside the ingredient percentage.

Niacinamide offers a different approach by reducing pigment transfer to surrounding skin cells. It also supports the skin barrier, making it useful when uneven tone accompanies an oily or easily unsettled complexion. Vitamin C contributes antioxidant and brightening activity and can suit routines focused on dullness as well as discolouration.

Hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin and panthenol improve the comfort of a routine. Exfoliating acids may also feature in pigmentation products. Read the full ingredient list before combining them with an exfoliating toner or peel. Start with one targeted serum so you can judge how your skin responds.

Quick Comparison of Serums for Pigmentation and Dark Spots

Compare the active ingredients, price and intended skin types to choose a serum for your main concern.

Product Key ingredients Price & size Best for Skin types The Derma Co 2% Kojic Acid Face Serum 2% kojic acid, 1% alpha arbutin, niacinamide ₹479 / 30 ml Dark spots, acne marks, uneven tone All skin types Dr. Sheth’s Kesar & 2% Kojic Acid Ampoule Serum 2% kojic acid, niacinamide, kesar ₹499 / 30 ml Pigmentation with a lightweight finish All skin types Mamaearth Bye Bye Blemishes Face Serum Mulberry, vitamin C, alpha arbutin, exfoliating acids ₹499 / 30 ml Dark spots, dullness, uneven tone All skin types Aqualogica Glow+ Concentrate Face Serum Vitamin C, papaya, hyaluronic acid ₹509 / 30 ml Dullness and lightweight hydration All skin types Minimalist Alpha Arbutin 2% Face Serum 2% alpha arbutin, butylresorcinol, ferulic acid ₹549 / 30 ml Acne marks and uneven tone Dry, normal, oily, combination Deconstruct Dark Spot Clearing Serum 5% niacinamide, 2% liposomal alpha arbutin ₹524 / 30 ml Post-acne marks and oiliness Oily, combination, acne-prone

6 Face Serums to Consider for Pigmentation and Dark Spots

Compare the ingredients, finish and skin types below, then read the product details to choose a formula that fits your routine.

1. The Derma Co 2% Kojic Acid Face Serum with 1% Alpha Arbutin & Niacinamide

Price: ₹479 for 30 ml on The Derma Co website.

Rating and reviews: 4.2/5; 3,440 reviews on Nykaa.

The Derma Co’s kojic acid face serum brings together 2% kojic acid, 1% alpha arbutin and niacinamide for a routine focused on dark spots, post-acne marks and uneven tone. It is a relevant first option when pigmentation is the main concern and you want several complementary brightening ingredients in one bottle.

The lightweight formula has a pH of 4.0–4.5 and is fragrance-free and non-comedogenic. It layers comfortably beneath moisturiser, making it a practical choice for a focused daily routine. Kojic acid and alpha arbutin target excess pigmentation, while niacinamide adds barrier support.

Together, these ingredients address the appearance of dark spots, post-acne marks, dullness and uneven tone. The serum suits a routine where targeted brightening is the priority. Apply as directed, follow with moisturiser and make sunscreen the final step in your morning routine.

2. Dr. Sheth’s Kesar & 2% Kojic Acid Ampoule Serum

Price: ₹499 for 30 ml on Dr. Sheth’s website.

Rating and reviews: 4.2/5; 135 reviews on Nykaa.

Dr. Sheth’s combines 2% kojic acid with niacinamide and kesar extract to address pigmentation and dark spots. Its transparent, lightweight consistency absorbs quickly and leaves a non-sticky finish. The formula is a useful option if you want targeted brightening in a serum that settles comfortably before moisturiser.

Suitable for all skin types, this serum can fit into a morning or evening routine after cleansing. Kojic acid focuses on uneven pigmentation, while niacinamide complements the formula’s skin-tone benefits. The quick-absorbing finish makes it easy to layer with your usual moisturiser and daytime sunscreen.

3. Mamaearth Bye Bye Blemishes* Face Serum with Mulberry and Vitamin C

Price: ₹499 for 30 ml on the Mamaearth website.

Rating and reviews: 4.4/5 from 35 ratings; 5 reviews on Myntra.

Mamaearth Bye Bye Blemishes Face Serum combines mulberry extract and vitamin C with tranexamic acid, alpha arbutin, lactic acid and glycolic acid. It addresses dark spots, uneven tone and dullness through a blend of brightening and exfoliating ingredients. Its lightweight, non-sticky texture absorbs quickly into the skin.

Mulberry extract and vitamin C contribute antioxidant and brightening benefits, while glycolic and lactic acids support smoother-looking skin through exfoliation. The formula suits all skin types and offers a convenient option for a routine focused on clearer-looking, more even-toned skin. Finish with moisturiser and daytime sunscreen.

4. Aqualogica Glow+ Concentrate Face Serum

Price: ₹509 for 30 ml on the Aqualogica website.

Rating and reviews: 4.3/5; 161 reviews on Nykaa.

Aqualogica Glow+ Concentrate Face Serum combines vitamin C, papaya extracts and hyaluronic acid for dullness, uneven-looking tone and hydration. Vitamin C contributes brightening benefits, while hyaluronic acid attracts moisture for a softer, plumper feel. It is an appealing option when your routine needs both radiance and lightweight hydration.

The silky, water-based, gel-like texture absorbs quickly without a sticky after-feel. Fragrance-free and colour-free, it suits normal, dry, oily, combination and sensitive skin, subject to individual tolerance. The comfortable finish layers well beneath moisturiser and sunscreen, making it easy to include in a simple daily routine.

5. Minimalist Alpha Arbutin 2% Face Serum

Price: ₹549 for 30 ml on the Minimalist website.

Rating and reviews: 4.3/5; 4,306 reviews on Nykaa.

Minimalist Alpha Arbutin 2% Face Serum pairs alpha arbutin with butylresorcinol and ferulic acid to address hyperpigmentation, acne marks and sun-related unevenness. It offers an ingredient-focused alternative for readers comparing alpha-arbutin formulas with kojic-acid combinations.

The formula is fragrance-free, essential-oil-free and non-comedogenic, with a pH of 4.7–5.2. It suits dry, normal, oily and combination skin, with sensitive-skin suitability depending on individual tolerance. Follow the application directions and pair it with moisturiser and sunscreen for a consistent brightening routine.

6. Deconstruct Dark Spot Clearing Serum

Price: ₹524 for 30 ml on the Deconstruct website.

Rating and reviews: 4.3/5; 1,135 reviews on Nykaa.

Deconstruct Dark Spot Clearing Serum combines 5% niacinamide and 2% liposomal alpha arbutin to address dark spots, post-acne marks and uneven tone. Niacinamide also makes the formula relevant when visible oiliness accompanies pigmentation, particularly for oily or combination skin.

Sodium PCA and trehalose provide hydration alongside the brightening ingredients. The formula uses liposomal delivery technology and offers a practical option for readers who want niacinamide and alpha arbutin in one serum. Its combination of oil-care and hydration benefits fits a straightforward routine for acne-prone skin.

Choosing a Serum for Oily, Dry or Sensitive Skin

The best serum for pigmentation and dark spots for oily skin should feel comfortable beneath moisturiser and sunscreen. Look for lightweight textures and non-comedogenic labelling where available. Niacinamide-containing options can be relevant when post-acne marks accompany visible oiliness, but active acne may need its own treatment plan.

Dry skin benefits from a routine that includes enough moisturiser. A hydrating serum can improve comfort, although it may not replace a cream when skin feels tight. For sensitive skin, fragrance-free formulas are a useful starting preference. Patch test as directed and introduce one product at a time. Persistent stinging is a reason to stop and reassess.

Choose according to the problem you most want to address. If scattered acne marks are your priority, compare targeted brightening combinations. If your main concern is dullness with dehydration, a hydrating vitamin C option may fit better. Wider or recurring patches deserve professional assessment before repeatedly switching bottles.

How to Build a Routine That Supports Dark-Spot Care

Keep mornings straightforward: cleanse gently, use your chosen serum if its directions allow morning use, and apply moisturiser as needed. Finish with broad-spectrum sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends tinted sunscreen containing iron oxide for dark spots because visible light can contribute to pigmentation.

In the evening, cleanse and apply the serum according to its label, followed by moisturiser. You do not need to use all six products or combine several brightening serums. A single formula used comfortably and consistently is easier to assess than a changing mix of actives.

Track progress with occasional photographs taken in similar lighting. Look at whether the same mark is becoming less noticeable, rather than comparing your complexion across different cameras or filters. Improvement is gradual, and longer-standing pigmentation may take considerable time. A dermatologist can assess persistent concerns and discuss prescription options or suitable procedures when needed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is pigmentation on skin?

Pigmentation is the colour of your skin, largely determined by melanin. Hyperpigmentation happens when areas become darker than surrounding skin. Common examples include post-acne marks, sun-related spots and melasma. Understanding the pattern and trigger helps guide appropriate skincare or a dermatologist’s assessment.

Which serum is best for pigmentation and dark spots?

The Derma Co 2% Kojic Acid Face Serum is a good option for dark spots because it combines kojic acid, alpha arbutin and niacinamide. These ingredients address uneven pigmentation through complementary pathways. Its lightweight, fragrance-free formula also fits easily into a consistent routine.

What removes pigmentation fast?

The quickest appropriate approach starts with identifying the cause and controlling triggers such as acne or sun exposure. A dermatologist can assess whether prescription treatment or a procedure is suitable. Daily sunscreen and a tolerated brightening routine support progress, which varies between individuals.

Which kojic acid serum is best for dark spots on Indian skin?

The Derma Co 2% Kojic Acid Face Serum is worth considering because its 2% kojic acid and 1% alpha arbutin target dark spots, while niacinamide supports even-looking tone. Its lightweight, fragrance-free texture suits a simple routine with moisturiser and daily sunscreen protection.

Which brand is actually good for dark spots?

The Derma Co is worth considering for dark spots because its 2% Kojic Acid Face Serum combines kojic acid, alpha arbutin and niacinamide in one formula. This makes it a practical choice for targeting uneven tone and post-acne marks alongside consistent daily sunscreen.

What is pigmentation caused by?

Uneven pigmentation can follow sun exposure, acne, eczema, skin injury or irritation. Hormonal changes and some medicines can also contribute. These triggers may increase pigment production or leave darker marks after inflammation. Identifying the cause helps determine whether skincare alone is suitable for you.

Conclusion

Start with the concern you can clearly identify, then choose one serum that fits your skin and budget. The Derma Co’s kojic-acid combination is a relevant option for targeted dark-spot care, while the other formulas offer different ingredient and texture preferences. Keep moisturiser and sunscreen consistent, record changes patiently, and seek a dermatologist’s assessment for recurring patches. A manageable routine gives you a clearer way to judge progress and decide what your skin needs next.

Comments