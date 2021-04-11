Joining an IELTS institute will definitely help you achieve success in the IELTS exam. Better is your IELTS preparation; higher are the chances of your success. There are many best IELTS institute in Sangrur that will help you to achieve your goal of going abroad. The IELTS exam will test you on several parameters, including your grammar, spelling, and verbal communication. Therefore, it is crucial to understand the concepts of English to crack the IELTS examination.

However, there is no replacement for the best IELTS training institutes when we talk about the preparation. Proper guidance is mandatory to succeed in every field. Here we have compiled the list of the best IELTS institute in Sangrur to improve your performance and practice. Read along to know more about them!

Best IELTS Institute in Sangrur

In this section, we have bought the top 10 finest IELTS institute of Sangrur. Also, we have the IELTS centres’ information based on course fees, infrastructure, teaching methodology, and faculty experience.

1 Choice Route Location: Dr. Ashok Hospital Road, Mubarik Mehal Colony, Sangrur, Punjab 148001 Contact: 098156 97795 Choice Route institute is one of the best IELTS Institute in Sangrur. Apart from IELTS, they offer courses including PTE, Spoken Engish, Interview preparation, and Grammer. This institute provides individual attention to each student and gives extra study material for practice. Moreover, Choice Route offers information about higher education in several countries like Australia, Canada, New Zealand. Besides, they have professional faculties to train the students. Speciality: The institute is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars by the reviewers, friendly and comfortable environment, free demonstration class available, extra study material, cooperative and experienced IELTS trainers. Website: https://choiceroute.in

2 Grey Matters Sangrur Location: SCO 11, Ground Floor, Kaula Park, Near Subway Sangrur, 148001 Contact: 01672-230664, 01672- 230382 Other branches: Mohali, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Karnal, Chandigarh Grey Matters is one of the most prominent names in the IELTS training industry. Besides, it is a consultancy that provides Overseas Education services all over India. They deal with different types of visas such as Family Visa, Student Visa, Visitor Visa, and PR Visa. Besides, they give coaching for IELTS, PTE, and Spoken English. All in all, we can say that Grey Matters is a one-stop destination for aspirants of IELTS. Speciality: Provides extra classes to weak students, mock tests are conducted every Saturday, excellent teaching method, well-educated faculties, grammar classes available, and spacious classrooms. Website: https://greymattersgroup.org

3 Gandhisir.com (The English Boss) Location: Mall godown road, Gobind Pura Colony, Sangrur, Punjab 148001 Contact: 098886 66250 Gandhisir institute is well known for its quality education and its opportunity to shape student’s career. This institute is renowned as the best IELTS institute in Sangrur for its strategies. Gandhisir imparts IELTS training to all the groups of students. Also, they make them well capable of cracking the exam with excellent band scores. The experienced tutor provides up-to-mark writing ideas. Additionally, they give weekly feedback to the students to enhance their performance. Speciality: Online and offline courses are available with video presentations, each class comes with only 15-batch of students to have better understanding and interaction. Also, the well-designed IELTS material is provided to the students according to their level with the tips and tricks to master the IELTS on their blog. Website: https://gandhisir.com

4 SCP Edutech IELTS Institute in Sangrur Location: Bus stand road, opposite Kaula Park, Partap Nagar, Sangrur, Punjab 148001 Contact: 098554 63300 Other branches: Chandigarh, Khanna, Patiala, and Nabha SCP Edutech is one of the fastest-growing IELTS coaching centres in Sangrur. Except for IELTS, they offer courses like PTE, Spoken English, Interview preparation. Additionally, SCP Edutech institute guides with Visa services. You can have free consultancy over there. Besides, this institute has trained IELTS trainer who boosts the performance of students. If any students want extra classes for any module, they provide additional classes, which is quite impressive. Speciality: SCP Edutech institute has spacious classrooms for IELTS and PTE coaching. This institute is renowned for having a 96% success rate in IELTS preparation and excellent infrastructure. Besides, personal attention is given to each student. Last but not least, they have a very nominal fee structure. Website: http://scpedutech.com

5 American Institute Of Education Sangrur Location: Dr. Dharampal road, Near kidzee school, Sangrur Punjab 148001 Contact: 098042 96042 American Institute of Education makes your future better by helping you with international studies. Besides, they provide coaching for IELTS, PTE, Spoken English, and Interview preparation in Sangrur. Also, the American Institute of Education also offers a free assessment to their customers. Moreover, they provide mock tests to their students, so they get guaranteed student visas. Speciality: One of the best facilities provided by this institute is offering Post landing services to their clients. This service ensures them they will be picked from the airport and get the pre-arranged accommodation. Additionally, they provide smooth application processing. Website: https://americanedu.in

6 Black Stone Education & Immigration Location: Bhardwaj Complex, Bus stand Road, Near Madanjit Di Kothi, Sangrur, Punjab 148001 Contact: 094968 94968 Black Stone Education and Immigration provides a one-stop solution for abroad study and IELTS Institute in Sangrur. They offer world-class and cost-effective services to their students. Moreover, the education environment of this institute is very positive and friendly. IELTS Trainers are well experienced here, and they help students by giving them the best tips and tricks to clear IELTS exams. Besides, weak students are given more attention by the teachers. Speciality: This institute offers weekly tips to the students to improve their band score in IELTS. Plus, the practice materials are given by cooperative teachers, extra grammar classes for weak students. Black Stone offers free consultation service. Website: https://blackstoneedu.com

7 Rightway Airlinks, Sangrur Location: Namdev Chowk, Opp. Dharampal Hospital Near Bus Stand, Sangrur, Punjab 148001 Contact: 084370 43076 Rightway Airlinks is one of the oldest and best IELTS training institute in Sangrur. They provide comprehensive immigration services such as student visas, visitor visas, PR services, and many more. Moreover, in student visas, they also guide the students to select a course, college, university, and country. Additionally, Rightway Airlines prepare students for the IELTS, PTE, TOEFL, and IBT. In this institute, all the faculties are well-educated and train the students in smaller-sized batches, which gives personal attention to each student. Speciality: Morning and afternoon batches are also available so that people who are working can also join the IELTS classes. The institute covers all 4 modules daily (listening, writing, speaking, and reading). Besides, practice sessions and listening activities are provided to make the class more interesting. Website: http://www.rightwayairlinks.com

8 Macro Global Group of Institutes Location: Bus Stand Road, Opposite patwari khana, Mubarik Mehal Colony, Sangrur, Punjab, 148001 Contact: 8725020927, 8725020928 Other branches: Ludhiana, Mohali, Jagraon, Khanna, Mansa, Barnala, Faridkot Macro Global Group of Institutes was established in the year 2014. It is one of the top IELTS institutes of Sangrur. They have over 17 branches of IELTS training centres all over Punjab, where they offer exclusive IELTS coaching to aspirational students. Macro Global institute provides impressive infrastructure and trained teachers that use innovative and modern methodologies to teach their students. Apart from this, they also assist students with their student visa applications. Speciality: Exclusive speaking classes are provided to the students to improve their speaking skills. Mock tests are held every Saturday to help students to identify their weak areas. Additionally, sample papers with previous IELTS question papers and study materials are given to the students. Besides, they have to pay no extra fees for these materials. Overall, Macro Global is the right place to get training in IELTS.

9 Red Star, Sangrur Location: SCF 3, Kaula Park Near Subway, Sangrur, Punjab 148001 Contact: 01672-501999, 78140-69999 Red Star is one of the most well-known coaching centres of IELTS training in Sangrur. The IELTS trainers of Red Star institute are highly qualified and experienced. Moreover, they provide the batch size with students only to ensure every student gets individual attention. Besides, it also helps to monitor each student’s performance. Additionally, extra classes for students who need extra help and grammar classes are available if they need to improve their grammar. Speciality: Red Star institute provides various activities to the students, such as personal interviews, group discussions. Moreover, they perform discussions on current events to enhance the confidence of students. Apart from this, they conduct mock tests to monitor the level of students and their weak areas. Website: https://www.redstargo.com

10 Hippocampus IELTS Institute in Sangrur Location: Opposite BSNL Park, Kishanpura, Road, Sangrur, Punjab 148001 Contact: 089688 03196 Hippocampus is the renowned IELTS institute in Sangrur. This institute provides smart classes for both IELTS and PTE. Moreover, Hippocampus is the only institute with the highest student visa rate in Sangrur. Also, many students have gained a 9-band score by taking coaching from here. Besides, all the expert teachers of this institute offer quality education and follow the new education methodologies. Special modules for different English Language sections are given to the students to improve their language skills. Speciality: Regular interactive classes are performed to boost the confidence of students. Additionally, they offer good teaching methodology, infrastructure, and nominal fee structure. Also, the great success ratio of Hippocampus institute comes at the top of our list among the best IELTS institutes in Sangrur. Website: https://hippocampus.co.in

Conclusion

From the above list, we aim you can easily find the best IELTS institutes of Sangrur. You can reach out to these institutes to know more about their fee structure and course duration. Moreover, we request students to decide upon admission after visiting the institute and taking counselling from the counsellor. We really hope you choose the best institute for yourself to achieve great academic success.

