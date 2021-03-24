Best IELTS online Preparation Websites

Be it for leisure, work, or to boost the CV, IELTS is one of the essential certificates that can easily serve as proof of English proficiency. Recognized internationally, it is one of the most popular English language tests across the world.

Basically, the exam is divided into two different parts – IELTS Academic and IELTS General. While the former is for those who are looking for professional registration or wish to study and is prevalently supported by an array of institutes; the latter is for those who wish to study or work in an English speaking nation and is required for migration to the UK, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia.

So, if you are an IELTS aspirant, here are a few of the best websites that you can refer to for your IELTS preparation

IELTSMaterial

The IELTSMaterial has been consistently ranking as the most preferred website when it comes to preparing for IELTS. With numerous practice tests, available for all of the four sections, you can easily find plenty of strategies and tips, useful enough to crack the IELTS exam seamlessly. Along with that, you can find a variety of eBooks that can be delivered right to your doorstep. IELTSMaterial features some of the best courses, available with a money-back guarantee.

Once on the website, you can find all of the sections divided neatly, making the resources accessible and within a click’s reach. Whether you want to find details about test dates or figure out test centers, everything can be found with ease. On top of that, IELTS practice tests and the latest exam questions can help you learn in a much better way.

IELTS Advantage

What commenced as a simple class blog has now grown humongously into one of the best IELTS resources online. For every major skill test in this examination, you can find a dedicated page, whether for Writing, Reading, Speaking, or Listening. Apart from that, the platform has also curated industry-leading courses to help you score efficiently and bag a well-paying course or job abroad.

The courses have been divided into two categories – Courses and VIP Courses. Each has its benefits, curriculum and pricing. You can choose one according to your needs. In terms of IELTS preparation, you can find helpful resources related to writing task 1 & 2, speaking, reading and listening. With their vocabulary section, you can get a firm grip on new words and pronunciation.

Magoosh

Magoosh is one of the initial online portals that brought IELTS resources and material a click-away. Not just for IELTS, this platform is also perfect for other competitive exams, including Praxis, ACT, LSAT, MCAT, SAT, TOEFL, GMAT, and GRE. For every competitive exam, Magoosh also has an updated blog.

However, when talking about how it can help you prepare for IELTS, you can find an array of resources here, such as apps, books, and podcasts. If you wish to take study plans, the site offers both 1-week and 1-month long schedules for academic and general training.

And then, you can also get your hands on other relevant information, essential to prepare each of the sections separately.

IELTS Liz

Running by Elizabeth (Liz), this site is not affiliated with IELTS but is a personal site that contains tips and lessons to help you with IELTS preparation. The menu on the website is divided into different sections, allowing you to get access to the required content accordingly with ease.

Even if you require general information, such as band scores, IELTS indicators, useful resources, and links, you can find them here. Topics for the speaking section have been segregated according to parts.

IELTS Buddy

IELTS Buddy is another credible and trustworthy website that offers a massive amount of IELTS resources. Whether you wish to ace different sections of the examination or try your hands on a few tests, this platform definitely has a lot to offer.

Just like other platforms, you can find IELTS practice tests on IELTS Buddy, separated as per the four sections of the exam. Additionally, lessons and the blog feature are helpful for both academic and general test aspirants.

IELTS Mentor

Another credible website on the list, you can refer to IELTS Mentor for all of your preparation requirements. With a simple user interface and a search option available in the menu, finding everything you need is streamlined and nothing less than a cakewalk.

Do you have any questions related to the exam? You can refer to the IELTS FAQ section. Do you wish to enhance your words and pronunciation? Check out the vocabulary section. Likewise, there are a lot of other things to refer to and learn from.

Wrapping Up

Cracking the IELTS exam requires rigorous preparation, a lot of effort, and hard work. When you would need additional resources, refer to these websites mentioned above and get started with your IELTS preparation.

