10 best jumping places in Sacramento

Sacramento has many jumping amusement places suitable for families and children, provides vibrant play choices for children who like sports and adventures. From large trampoline park to amusement center that combine obstacle challenges, interactive games, and sports activities, these jumping places not only can let children unleash energy to their heart, but also can improve balance ability, coordination ability and confidence while playing. Whether weekend parent-child activity, birthday party, or looking for indoor amusement suitable for rainy day, these selected places all can bring funny and unforgettable experiences for families. This article will introduce 10 jumping places in Sacramento that worth recommend, help parents find play destination that suitable for children.

Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park

Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park is a popular indoor jumping and adventure park in Sacramento, suitable for children who like sports challenges. Here are trampoline area, dodgeball, climbing items and many kinds of adventure facilities, enable children exercise physical fitness and coordination ability through jumping and games. Abundant activity choices are also suitable to hold birthday party and family gathering, which is a play place that suitable for all year round play.

Address: 1700 Arden Wy, Sacramento, CA 95815

Phone: +1 916-930-6822

Rebounderz Sacramento – Indoor Trampoline and Adventure Park

Rebounderz Sacramento is a large indoor trampoline and adventure park, it provides trampoline area, extreme dodgeball, ninja obstacle course, rock climbing wall, foam pit and basketball dunk and other items. Abundant jumping and challenge equipment are suitable for children of different ages, it also provides indoor play area and birthday party services, which is a good place to unleash energy and enjoy family fun.

Address: 2401 Butano Dr, Sacramento, CA 95825

Phone: +1 916-829-8969

Party Bouncers Sacramento

Party Bouncers Sacramento is a jumping equipment rental service provider pay attention to children’s party amusement, provides abundant inflatable play equipment for family activities. Here offers every kinds of bouncy castle, water slide, obstacle course and interactive game equipment, enable children jump and play to their heart in the party. Professional delivery, installation, and recycling services are also enable parents to build fun-filled birthday party and outdoor activity.

Address: 9719 Lincoln Village Dr, Sacramento, CA 95827

Phone: +1 916-955-2683

International Gymnastics Centre

International Gymnastics Centre is a venue in Sacramento offers gymnastics training and children’s sports activities, suitable for children who hope enhance coordination ability and physical fitness. Here are professional training areas, children can enjoy sports fun through rolling, jumping, and balance training, and develop confidence and flexibility, which is a great choice for family to find safe indoor jumping activity.

Address: 3065 W Capitol Ave, West Sacramento, CA 95691

Phone: +1 916-372-4496

SET Gymnastics

SET Gymnastics is a venue pay attention to gymnastics training and children’s sports development, provides vibrant jumping experiences for children of different ages. Here are spacious training areas, children can take part in churning, jumping, power training and balance training, improve sports skills under professional guidance. Abundant courses are also let children enjoy sports fun in the safe environment.

Address: 3997 N Freeway Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95834

Phone: +1 916-799-8509

Xtreme Craze

Xtreme Craze is an indoor amusement center combines trampoline, climbing and interactive challenges, provides vibrant jumping experiences for kids and families. Here are many kinds of sports equipment, children can unleash energy through free jumping, adventure games and fun activities, and exercise balance ability and coordination at the same time. Whether daily trip or hold special activity, all are choices suitable for parent-child leisure.

Address: 6694 Lonetree Blvd, Rocklin, CA 95765

Phone: +1 916-259-2729

Wacky Tacky Rancho Cordova

Wacky Tacky Rancho Cordova is an indoor amusement center suitable for children to play, offers fun-filled jumping and activity areas. Here are inflatable play equipment, climbing area and interactive game items, enable children unleash energy and enhance sports ability through playing. Comfortable indoor environment can also let families unaffected by the weather, and enjoy relaxed and joyful parent-child time.

Address: 11327 Folsom Blvd #140, Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

Phone: +1 916-476-3315

FUNBOX Bounce & Party Center

FUNBOX Bounce & Party Center is an indoor jumping amusement place designed for children and families, it offers fun-filled activity space. Here are many kinds of inflatable equipment, jumping area and party experience, enable children free play and unleash energy. Whether daily play or birthday celebration activity, FUNBOX all can bring relaxed and interesting indoor play time for families.

Address: 4710 Natomas Blvd Ste 190, Sacramento, CA 95835

Phone: +1 669-688-0124

Enchanted Natomas

Enchanted Natomas is an indoor amusement suitable for children to explore and play, provides families activity environment that full of imagination. It combines interactive game, children’s amusement equipment and fun experience area, enable children enjoy sports fun through jumping, climbing and exploring. Comfortable indoor space is also perfect to hold birthday party and parent-child activity.

Address: 3291 Truxel Rd #3, Sacramento, CA 95833

Phone: +1 916-582-4844

Ely’s Play House

Ely’s Play House is an indoor play area faced on children, provides kids safe and interesting amusement environment. Here are activity areas suitable for children of different ages, children can exercise body coordination ability through climbing, jumping and interactive games, and also enjoy the fun of free exploration. Warm atmosphere also can let parents accompany kids through relaxed and joyful parent-child time.

Address: 7777 Sunrise Blvd #1700, Citrus Heights, CA 95610

Phone: +1 844-452-3264

Whether challenging trampoline activities, or indoor play spaces suitable for children to explore freely, these jumping places in Sacramento all can offer families abundant amusement choices. Children can unleash energy and exercise in the safe environment, and enjoy friends and parents spend happy time together. Whether the weather how to change, these places all can bring fun-filled indoor play experiences.

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