Top 5 Low-Cost Franchise Businesses in Punjab

India is gradually evolving into a diverse and active economic region in the world. The focus of its enterprises on economic advancement is steering the country toward the path of becoming a developed nation. Particularly, Punjab has transformed into a low-cost franchise hub with massive economic growth in developing cities like Chandigarh.

While several franchises have opened up, there are a select few that have shown tremendous growth. Take a look at the top five promising franchise businesses in Punjab.

Fries N Burgers

Business Line: Food

The food franchise revolves around creating a space for customers to dine comfortably. Fries N Burgers ensures that customers develop heartfelt memories while dining at their franchise. They prioritise customer satisfaction at every step and ensure that customers are never left disappointed.

The low-cost franchise has crafted all its details meticulously. For instance, they offer reading areas in their cafe apart from an exclusive dining area. Additionally, they are also known for their healthy menu.

Founded in 2020, the franchise has been making its patties all by itself without adding any preservatives. Apart from burgers, they also offer fries, sandwiches, milkshakes, coffees, mojitos, and appetisers.

Fries N Burgers started franchising in 2021. The investment required for their franchise is around Rs 20 to 30 lakhs. But the franchise fee won’t go above Rs 2 to 5 lakhs. While talking about space, an area of 1000 to 2000 sq ft is enough for a Fries N Burgers cafe.

Dava Discount

Business Line: Pharmaceutical products

Dava Discount was established in the year 2015. It is associated with Rajnish Wellness Limited. They have a vast network of multiple eCommerce platforms along with different medical stores. The franchise delivers pharmaceutical products all over the country.

A unique feature of Dava Discount is that they offer a discount of up to 20% to 25% on all branded medicines. Their unique marketing skills have established them as one of the most successful franchises in the medical industry. Apart from their competitive prices, Dava Discount is also known for its timely delivery of branded medicines.

The fee for the Dava Discount franchise will not be more than Rs 2 to 5 lakhs. A space of around 200 to 250 sq ft is enough to run a Dava Discount franchise.

FNP

Business Line: Gifting

FNP recognises itself as one of the biggest gifting solutions providers in the country. By delivering exquisite and innumerable gifts, FNP has been helping its customers create happy memories on special occasions.

Founded in 1994, they started out with only one flower shop. Now, they are one of the largest gifting chains, with over 320 stores spread across major locations in India. As of now, the brand has 12 franchise stores spread across 8 cities of Punjab. Thus, if you are looking for a fruitful low cost franchise in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar or Jalandhar, you will be highly benefited by associating with this gifting giant.

FNP has transformed into a one-stop destination for everyone’s gifting solution. Whether you need flowers, plants, cakes, chocolates, or personalised gifts, FNP has always got you covered. FNP also offers a wide range of decoration services and experiential gifts for their customers.

The services of FNP are not just limited to India but stretch across the globe. FNP has a strong presence in the Middle East and South East Asian markets. Apart from a commendable presence in the Indian market, FNP has offline stores in Singapore as well as in the UAE.

DR at Doorstep

Business Line: Healthcare

It is one of the most innovative and unique healthcare startups in India. They deliver the services of a real clinic to the patient’s doorstep. Their treatment services revolve around affordable and economical rates.

The unique healthcare system is based on using Healthcare Informatics for patient care. The franchise was launched in February 2017 in Vadodara by NISARG WELLNESS PVT. LTD. The innovative concept focuses on offering high-quality healthcare services with the help of advanced technologies.

If you want to own this franchise business, you should make an investment of Rs 10 to 15 lakhs. The franchise fee is around Rs 2 to 5 lakhs. A space of 250 sq ft or even less is enough for a DR at Doorstep franchise.

Sarangi

Business Line: Clothing

Sarangi is a Kanjivaram sari store with a hand-picked collection of designer-wear silk sarees. All their sarees are curated with deep-rooted artisanal values from all over the globe and contemporary design aesthetics. They lean toward classics instead of trendy designs. Therefore, they are a brand focused on slow fashion instead of fast fashion.

Sarangi understands that a traditional Indian woman would always love a silk or designer sari, whether it’s a party, wedding, or any other festival. The brand aims to target all women who have an affinity towards silk sarees. They also provide women entrepreneurs with a chance to own their franchises, build professional contacts with clients, and establish a strong career.

The investment required for the Sarangi franchise is around Rs 75 lakhs to 1 crore. The franchise fee will range between Rs 2 to 5 lakhs. A space of around 1000 to 2000 sq feet is enough to own a Sarangi franchise.

