Best Mobile Phone for Online Gaming

At the end of last year, the next generation of gaming consoles was launched by both PlayStation and Xbox. However, this is certainly not the only way to meet your online gaming needs. Mobile gaming is increasing exponentially, whether you enjoy playing live games with your friends or simply want to unwind after a hard day at the office on your own. Most modern smartphones are capable of online gaming, but some are better than others because they have been designed with the online gamer in mind. So, let’s have a look at the best mobile phones for online gaming so far this year.

Asus ROG Phone 3

If the Lord of the Rings had mobile phones, this is the one that would make owners scurry off into the corner to protect their treasure amidst murmurs of “My Precious”. This is one impressive piece of kit, and gaming fans will know that Asus ROG laptops absolutely knock spots off everything else in the industry, so it seems reasonable that their phones would do the same.

Off contract you are looking at about £800, however there is certainly a lot here for your money. It uses the most sophisticated processor on the market at the moment, the Snapdragon 865 Plus, and runs Android 10 combined with ROG UI. In case anyone missed it, the name ROG stands for Republic of Gamers, and there is no doubt that this phone has been designed with gaming in mind. It features advanced case cooling and has an impressive 6.59-inch screen which has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, and a refresh rate of 144 Hertz, which is super smooth when you play. It actually packs a pretty nifty punch with the cameras, as you have a triple display at the back with 64MP, 13MP and a 5MP macro lens.

All of this is supported by a 6000MH battery which is massive and ensures that your phone will cope with anything. There are three size options that also knock spots off many other handsets on the market. You can have the RAM of 8GB with a 128 GB storage come after 12 GB RAM with 256GB storage and the frankly ridiculous (in a we cannot believe how good this is sort of way) 16GB RAM with 512GB storage. The largest handset in the range is simply out of this world and capable of running pretty much anything.

Razer Phone 2

Sitting on the Android 8.1 operating system, the Razer has been explicitly designed with gaming in mind. The first incarnation of this phone was incredibly impressive, and yet this has it beat hands down.

The CPU is a Snapdragon 845, which gives it phenomenal power to ensure frame rates and display which are perfect even with the most power-intensive games possible. The display is an impressive 5.7 inches which has a resolution of 1440 by 2560 pixels, also boasting a 120HZ refresh rate and a spot on 513 pixels per inch.

In terms of ram, there is a solid 8GB which is plenty for keeping everything running and ensuring that you’re not overheating mid-game. You have a storage capacity of 64GB, which is plenty for even the most adventurous gamer. In terms of other features, you do have a dual-lens camera, and both of these are 12 megapixels, which certainly isn’t the best on the market, but again, this is a gaming phone. It has an IP67 water rating, which is handy if you happen to drop it in a puddle. It has a very angular look and feel, but it is great to hold and playing feels natural. Off contract, you’re looking at prices starting around £400, but there are plenty of pay-monthly deals available to make it more affordable.

Xiaomi Black Shark 3

Another pretty decent offering comes in the form of Xiaomi Black Shark 3. This also runs on the Android 10 platform and has the same Snapdragon 865 processor featured on the Razer Phone 2. This is a pretty decent combination, and the 4720 MH battery ensures a good amount of runtime before needing to charge.

Another handset over the six-inch mark, this is a screen size of 6.67 inches, with a resolution of 1080 by 2400 pixels. Players who really enjoy gaming can also take advantage of the Black Shark 3 Pro, which has an even bigger screen. The lower-spec handset option on this phone starts at just £500 off-contract, making it slightly cheaper than some other competitors. Again, although this is primarily a phone designed for gaming, you get a pretty impressive camera array with three lenses at the back featuring 64 MP, 13 MP, and five MP with a single 20 MP lens on the front.

Because this was built with gamers in mind, you can also add the accessory pack that includes a charger that clips on and does not interfere in any way with your game while you’re playing. It goes so neatly mid-rear that your hands are free to use the controls on the side, and you’re not fighting around a wire. You can also get a separate gamepad which gives you even more control over your games, and you don’t need to touch the screen at all. In terms of memory, there are two RAM options coming in at 8GB and 12 GB, with a storage capacity of 128 GB, 256 GB or the massive 512GB.

