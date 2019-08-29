Best One Day Corporate Team Outing Options Near Bangalore

Corporate team outings enhance networking, socializing and getting the team to know each other at a more personal level. This improves communication within the group, increases team bonding, morale and therefore productivity, often fostering innovation and creativity. Here are some fun options for your corporate team-outing

Let steam off with Paintballing

Paintball is a fun way to escape the everyday routine and stress and build the team spirit. It also brings out great camaraderie and bonding between groups. It is a good team outing option to consider when hectic schedules and time constraints, make it difficult to head out of the city for a long getaway. A thrilling activity that promotes team spirit, this game is best played in groups. Paint Ball is an activity that has fun, thrill, adventure and strategy all mixed in one with an added adrenaline rush. This game is sure to draw you closer and the result is a success both on and off the paintball field.

Source: Thrillophilia

Go Golfing

Golf is a great game that can be played in teams and is inclusive for golfers and non-golfers alike. Whether the event is for upper management or for the whole company, a golf event is definitely worth considering. Golf-based team-building exercises often work effectively. It provides positive reinforcement of teamwork and lets them build inter-personal relationships that can help on the job. Successful team-building exercises around golf can be designed, even for non-golfers. However, you may want to steer clear of the fancy country clubs or high-end golf clubs. Look for a cost-effective municipal golf course, a 9-hole course or even just a mashie pitch and putt course. Keep in mind you’ll have plenty of non-golfers in your group and ladies too so the easier the course the better. 99% of people have played putt-putt and enjoyed it so at least they have an idea of how to putt! Golf tournaments in companies are a team outing all employees look forward to.

Trekking at Ramanagaram

Located only 50 km away and landscaped with rocky hillocks, granite hills and lush green surroundings, Ramnagaram is a popular weekend getaway for Bangalore folks. Known in yesteryears as the place the epic ‘Sholay’ was shot, in recent times Ramnagaram has been attracting folks looking for Trekking, cave exploration, rappelling, and other rocky adventure sports. It is a great place to take your team for a day-outing. With a trek, rappelling and a picnic lunch on the agenda. You can also shop for quality silk at this Silk City.

Fishing at Bheemeshwari

Not very common, going fishing holds a lot of novelty for people of all ages. Less than 100 km away, settled on the banks of Kaveri River with a lush green landscape is the tranquil town Bheemeshwari that is renowned for its fishing camp. The picturesque view and exotic wildlife justify the several adventure camps and fishing sites that are found there. The place is a delight if you want to try out sports like river rafting, boating, kayaking, fishing, and trekking. In recent times it is growing as a much sought after day-outing destination for corporates.

Source: Jungle Lodges

Camping at the foothill of Nandi Hills

This all-time favorite destination, Nandi Hills sports pleasant weather throughout the year, attracts trekkers, nature lovers, and adventure enthusiasts and picnickers. Located right at the base of the famous Nandi Hills, are several campsites. The campsite at Discovery Village, Nandi Hills is one of them. Enjoying an amazing hill view and experiencing a typical Indian village ambiance is a real off-grid experience. Enjoy, the rustic way of life, in a serene environment, with a campfire under the stars. They also conduct a variety of team building activities like Rope Challenge, Trekking, and Rappelling, Survival Camping, Paintball, Zorbing, night navigation, target shooting, archery, raft building, kayaking, and coracle rides. Enjoy the perfect blend of adventure and rejuvenation at this campsite on your team outing.

Check-in at a day-outing resort in Bangalore

There are several day-outing resorts in Bangalore that specialize in team-building activities. They have infrastructure designed for this with an in-house team delegated to assist you in your corporate day-outing. A popular resort for conducted team outings is the Discovery Village at Kanakpura. The features of this place include a spacious amphitheater where you and your team can hosts several programs, a food court to dig in delicious cuisines and different activity zones that keep the outing lively. The in-house team will organize activities like Water Volleyball, Trust Walk, Treasure Hunt, Double Dragon, F1 Challenge, etc. if you ask them to.

Comments