UPI payments make it easy for Indians to transfer their money. They are fast, cashless, and totally secure. Additionally, today there are many options available. From Bhim UPI to Gpay, the most popular payment gateways have the system integrated. The reason for this is also that it is accepted almost everywhere.

From Amazon to your neighborhood store, almost everyone accepts UPI, even if they don’t accept cards or other modes of online payments.

Why should any online casino in India be any different? The best online casinos in India use cutting-edge technology for almost everything on their site. This is why, to make things easier, today, most sites accept UPI payments.

This cuts out a huge amount of time and hassle from having to apply for special checks and verifications while ensuring a secure transaction.

Here we have made the job easy for you, and presented you with a list of only the best UPI casinos, compiled our friends from casinofox.in.

So let’s take a look at the best online casinos in India with UPI deposits. This means that all of these sites accept UPI payments for deposits so that you can make an instant deposit and start playing!

Casumo

Casumo is an award-winning online casino that is licensed by the Malta gaming authority and has been a fan favorite for years. Casumo’s casino has thousands of games from the best software creators in the industry. You can find popular games like Book of the dead, Andar Bahar, Roulette, and much more on the site. However, the most remarkable part of the website and App is their in-depth blog.

They not only explain every term and condition to help you make better decisions, but they also explain games, their rules, and the best tips and tricks to do well at a particular game.



Casumo casino is a casino that is leading the charge in innovation in the casino industry. Part of that is their offer of UPI payments for Indian players. You can find multiple payment options on the site that include UPI payments.

You can also use GPAY, Paytm, and other methods of payments, or simply use their UPI payment feature. Using the payment features is super simple. Payments are very fast. Deposits are instantaneous, while most withdrawals take just around a day to be processed, depending on your payment method.

They also have a variety of currencies available. Payments are highly protected by their world-class security system, so you can have peace of mind when online.

In case of such issues, you can connect with Casumo’s top-class customer support. You can connect with them through their chat feature, send them an email, or give them a call.

Betshah

Betshah is an online casino in India that came into being in 2019. However, despite its short stint in the field, it has become India’s number one sportsbook. This is an online casino and sportsbook that players trust implicitly and visit whenever they have a sport that they want to bet on.

Betshah has over 40,000 sports, events, and tournaments available to bet on. There are also detailed graphics and informatics detailing every aspect of a game so that players aren’t going in blind. These are pretty helpful when betting live on Betshah. All in all, if used with skill, Betshah is a site that is great for not just betting on your favorites, but also discovering new games and matches.

The casino section of the website is chock full of fan favorites. You can find jackpot slots, and games like Andar Bahar, Roulette, and more. Added to the list of usual suspects are games that are usually very hard to find outside of dedicated sites. Along with the popular titles, you can also find bingo and scratch cards on this site, therefore attracting a huge crowd.

BetShah has been rated one of the best betting sites using UPI Deposits by upibetting.com as well.

On top of all this, Betshah has multiple payment options available to make things easy for all players. Betshah’s secret weapon is its easy payment methods. They accept UPI payments, making it extremely easy to deposit money and start playing. You can use Bhim, Gpay, Paytm, and more for your direct UPI payments. This ensures instant deposits without the hassle of going through multiple checks.



Betshah also has a bunch of other payment options available that are not available on other sites. You can find options like Airtel pay, Mobiwik, and more. Many of these are also available for withdrawals, unlike most online casinos in India.

Parimatch

Parimatch is a casino that has been in the market since the beginning of the online casino casinos in India. Parimatch is a force to be reckoned with in the online casino industry. Parimatch offers over 30,000 sports and events to bet on every month.

However, the best part about this online casino in India is the no deposit bonus. This is supplemented by other bonuses such as the welcome bonus as well. Luckily, the welcome bonus does not ask for an exorbitant amount from the players to be eligible for it. The lowest amount you need to deposit to get it is a mere 350 INR.

Parimatch is a site that has an extensive collection of sports betting options. The fan favorites such as cricket and football are of course available to bet on, but there are many other sports and events you can choose to bet on with this veteran online casino in India. Rarer sports like Water polo, darts, and more makes the roster at Parimatch.

Since Parimatch is an old and popular online casino in India, it offers a long list of easy-to-use payment options available for Indians. UPI, NetBanking, E-wallets, Cryptocurrencies, and even cash on delivery are accepted by Parimatch! You can use multiple payment gateways to use UPI as well. Their payment methods are truly unmatched, and they make sure that no player is left behind because they don’t have the popular payment methods available to them.

Betway

Betway is a website registered in Malta and licensed by the British gambling commission.

Since they are official partners of the West Indies cricket team, you can be assured that your time spent on Betway will be safe, secure, enlightening, and fun.

Betway is also an official partner of brands and teams across multiple sports. This is how this online casino in India notches up the ante, by roping in famous cricketers and analysts who have explainer videos and analytics to help players understand whatever sport they are betting on. Sports betting might look easy, but there is a lot of analysis that any successful better must know about. If you want to go into sports betting but don’t know where to start, or you simply want to get better at it, Betway is the place to check out.

Unlike other run-of-the-mill casinos, this sportsbook is also a very good online casino in India that also offers over 400 live casino games for those who are looking for a break from sports and matches. You can play many games with real people and human dealers, cutting-off machines and AI while adding another layer of authenticity and security to the games.

On top of all this, Betway offers tons of payment methods for Indian players. UPI payments are accepted, as are other forms of payment. Payments are fast, secure, and easy to do.

