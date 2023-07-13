Online gambling has truly connected the world. It attracts millions of users every day from different countries. These people may all vary in terms of nationalities, cultures, and traditions but are bound by their love for online casino games.

Whether you’re in New York or Chandigarh, the best online casinos are easily accessible. Sure, not all of them may offer services in Chandigarh, but there are plenty of excellent options to try. The following gambling sites are some great examples for Indian gamblers.

Casino Classic

Casino Classic has been around since 1999. It is powered by Microgaming and offers more than 550 popular casino games. With licenses from the UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority, this is a trustworthy online casino for all. A comprehensive review by Leafletcasino.com states that it even has a fantastic $1 deposit offer which makes it an accessible choice. Casino Classic’s generous welcome bonus gives players 40 free spins to play the Mega Vault Millionaire slot. Unlike most platforms, the site features a no-deposit bonus of 1 completely free spin.

Other than offering progressive jackpot slots and other popular games, the platform has reliable customer service as well as support for iOS and Android devices. Classic Casino has a win rate of 96%, making it an ideal choice for gambling fans worldwide.

Grand Mondial

Grand Mondial was launched in 2005 and has licenses from the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, the UKGC, and the MGA. It has over 500 games, from blackjack and roulette to virtual slot machines. Players from Chandigarh will also be happy to know of the various secure payment methods. Options ranging from bank cards to e-wallets are supported.

Grand Mondial welcomes new players with a bonus of up to $250 and 150 free spins. This gives many opportunities to earn some real money right from the get-go. The website even has live dealer games to add more realism to the experience. And with a win rate of 96%, you could end up winning quickly.

River Belle Casino

The oldest gambling website on this list, River Belle Casino is a safe and secure platform for players from Chandigarh. It boasts a win rate of 95.73% which is quite good, along with bonuses and promotions to make the most of it. A minimum deposit of $10 is needed to unlock the welcome bonus. The River Belle online casino review claims that users are rewarded with up to $800 to gamble with. Furthermore, there are over 500 slots and table games awaiting new players. The live casino is also worth checking out, especially since there are loyalty rewards for regulars.

River Belle is licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority. It also utilizes the latest SSL encryption technology to keep user data safe. There is a healthy selection of casino payment options for each deposit and withdrawal, too.

Zodiac

Zodiac Casino was founded in 2001 and operates under a license by the Kahnawake Gaming Authority. For those who enjoy a variety of live casino games, Zodiac holds the largest catalog on this list. Its 600+ games range from slots and video poker to popular table titles like blackjack and baccarat. New players get 80 free chances to spin the Mega Money Wheel and test their luck. The website has a win rate of 96.16% which is at the higher end of the spectrum.

Its website is optimized excellently for smartphones and tablets. Just log onto the site from a browser and enjoy the action on the go. Additionally, users get secure payment options like bank cards, Skrill, eChecks, and even PayPal.

Ruby Fortune

Ruby Fortune was launched in 2003 and holds the highest win rate of 97.22% on our list. It’s one of the top online casinos for Indian gamblers because of its massive $750 welcome package. It has 450+ titles from Microgaming and Evolution Gaming. Its licenses from the MGA and Kahnawake make it a very reliable and secure platform. Users can rest assured that their money and time will not be wasted here.

All the usual gambling titles like slots, roulette, blackjack, craps, and poker are available on Ruby Fortune. Users are allowed to try out most games for free in their demo mode. This rather unique feature makes this site stand out. It offers reliable customer support, thanks to a handy live chat option.

Closing Thoughts

Casinos have become global in the past couple of decades because of the internet. Users no longer have to drive for hours just to enjoy a quick game of poker. The whole casino experience has been taken online, so players worldwide can enjoy the thrill of gambling. The platforms in our list offer everything one could need, from various games to generous bonuses. Simply sign up for one, make a small deposit, and start gambling!

Comments