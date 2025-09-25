Best Plastic Surgeon in Ludhiana for Cosmetic Surgery – Dr. Vikas Gawri, Kyra Clinic

If you are searching for the Best Plastic Surgeon in Ludhiana for Cosmetic Surgery, Dr. Vikas Gawri of Kyra Clinic is the name that stands out. With over 18 years of experience, advanced international training, and thousands of successful procedures, Dr. Gawri has established himself as the most trusted choice for cosmetic and aesthetic surgeries in Ludhiana.

Ludhiana has emerged as a leading hub for cosmetic procedures due to its modern clinics, skilled surgeons, and affordable costs compared to metro cities. Choosing the Best Plastic Surgeon in Ludhiana ensures not only safety but also natural, long-lasting results.

Why Dr. Vikas Gawri is the Best Plastic Surgeon in Ludhiana

For anyone seeking the Best Plastic Surgeon in Ludhiana for Cosmetic Surgery, Dr. Vikas Gawri is recognized for:

18+ Years of Experience Thousands of successful cosmetic and reconstructive procedures.

Experience with patients from India and abroad. International Training Advanced cosmetic surgery training in the USA, UK, and Europe.

Up-to-date with the latest innovations and techniques. Specialized Expertise Renowned for rhinoplasty (nose reshaping), gynecomastia surgery, liposuction, breast surgeries, and hair transplants. Patient-Centric Approach Honest consultations with realistic expectations.

Customized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s needs. State-of-the-Art Clinic – Kyra Clinic Equipped with modern operation theatres, advanced technology, and high safety standards.

Offers both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic solutions.

Popular Cosmetic Procedures by Dr. Vikas Gawri at Kyra Clinic

Patients choose Dr. Vikas Gawri, the Best Plastic Surgeon in Ludhiana, for a wide range of procedures:

1. Rhinoplasty (Nose Reshaping)

Corrects nasal shape, size, and functional issues.

Delivers natural and balanced results.

2. Liposuction & Body Contouring

Advanced techniques like VASER liposuction for precision fat removal.

Targets abdomen, thighs, arms, and love handles.

3. Gynecomastia Surgery

Male breast reduction for a flatter, masculine chest.

Minimally invasive with minimal scarring.

4. Breast Surgeries

Augmentation, reduction, and lifts to enhance aesthetics.

5. Hair Transplant

FUE method for natural-looking results.

Thousands of successful procedures were performed.

6. Non-Surgical Aesthetic Procedures

Botox, fillers, laser skin treatments, and anti-aging solutions.

Ideal for patients seeking minimally invasive enhancements.

Cost of Cosmetic Surgery at Kyra Clinic

Choosing the Best Plastic Surgeon in Ludhiana for Cosmetic Surgery also means transparent pricing. Approximate costs at Kyra Clinic:

Rhinoplasty: ₹60,000 – ₹1,20,000

Liposuction (per area): ₹55,000 onwards

Gynecomastia Surgery: ₹65,000 – ₹90,000

Breast Augmentation: ₹1,00,000 – ₹1,80,000

Hair Transplant (per graft): ₹20 – ₹40

Dr. Vikas Gawri provides personalized cost estimates and detailed recovery plans during consultation.

Patient Experiences & Testimonials

Patients consistently praise Dr. Gawri as the Best Plastic Surgeon in Ludhiana for Cosmetic Surgery for:

Natural Results – Outcomes that are proportional and aesthetically pleasing.

Compassionate Care – Friendly consultations and attentive post-op support.

Professionalism – Transparent pricing and honest expectations.

Global Recognition – Many NRIs and foreign patients choose Kyra Clinic for world-class care at reasonable costs.

Why Kyra Clinic Stands Apart

Comprehensive Care: From consultation to post-operative recovery.

Modern & Safe: Advanced operation theatres and strict hygiene standards.

Global Patients: Trusted by clients from the UK, USA, Canada, and Middle East.

Advanced Technology: VASER liposuction, FUE hair transplant, laser treatments, and more.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Dr. Vikas Gawri qualified as a plastic surgeon?

Yes, he holds an M.Ch in Plastic Surgery and has advanced international training in cosmetic procedures. What procedures is Dr. Gawri most known for?

He is highly sought for rhinoplasty, gynecomastia surgery, liposuction, breast surgeries, and hair transplants. How long is recovery after cosmetic surgery?

It varies by procedure: minor treatments may take a few days, major surgeries 2–4 weeks. Is cosmetic surgery at Kyra Clinic safe?

Absolutely. Kyra Clinic follows strict safety protocols, advanced technology, and post-op care. Do international patients visit Kyra Clinic?

Yes, patients from abroad often visit Ludhiana for Dr. Gawri’s expertise and affordable world-class treatments.

Conclusion

For anyone searching for the Best Plastic Surgeon in Ludhiana for Cosmetic Surgery, Dr. Vikas Gawri at Kyra Clinic is the top choice. With international training, 18+ years of experience, and thousands of successful procedures, he combines medical expertise with artistic precision to deliver safe, natural, and long-lasting results.

At Kyra Clinic, cosmetic surgery is more than a procedure—it’s a journey of transformation, guided by safety, trust, and aesthetic excellence.

👉 Book your consultation today with Dr. Vikas Gawri, the Best Plastic Surgeon in Ludhiana for Cosmetic Surgery, and take the first step toward achieving your cosmetic goals.

Comments