It’s no secret that people are flocking the online sports betting sites these days, and considering the benefits they offer over traditional sportsbooks, it’s no wonder either.

Sports bettors are spoiled for choice, which is nice but can make it challenging to sift through the online sports betting market.

So we rounded up our experts to bring you the best online sportsbooks for competitive odds on all major sporting events, free bets, odds boost promos, and more.

The bottom line is that BetOnline is the best betting site overall for most sports bettors.

But based on how you handle your online sports betting, other online sportsbooks might be a better fit. So join us for an in-depth rundown below. Let’s go!

Best Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline : Best sports betting site overall

Bovada : Best for e-sports betting

MyBookie : No.1 for horse racing betting

SportsBetting : Top crypto sports betting site

BetUS : Best sports welcome bonus

EveryGame : Best for beginners

1. BetOnline – Best Online Betting Site Overall

Pros:

3 dozen sports + non-sporting events

Thousands of betting markets every day

$1,000 sign-up bonus

Odds boosters

Excellent live betting

Top-notch design, low load times

Cons:

Higher min. deposit for some promotions

BetOnline is the best sports betting site overall because it offers the most well-rounded betting experience with competitive odds and attractive risk-free bets. The sportsbook has been around since 2004, closing in on two decades of operation.

Quality of Odds and Betting Markets: 5/5

BetOnline offers a massive selection of sports and non-sporting events, with more than three dozen options, including all major leagues but also college basketball, boxing, motor racing, golf, and many more.

The betting markets are also pretty generous – you can place bets on thousands of different events daily. These include classic wagers like moneyline, spread, props, parlays, live betting, and futures. Online casino games are also available if you’re up for it.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

BetOnline offers an impressive selection of bonuses for newcomers and current players. Two of the most popular promos are:

The “ BOL1000 ” bonus code activates a 50% match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 with 10x rollover requirements.

The “ CRYPYO100 ” bonus code opens up the crypto welcome bonus, a 100% match boost of up to $1,000 with 14x playthrough requirements.

In addition to the welcome package, BetOnline offers numerous promotions, such as the referral bonus that gifts you $100 free play for each new friend who signs up and deposits.

Bettors can also unlock the 25% Sports Reload Bonus (35% if paying with cryptocurrency) upon reloading their account with at least $50. The minimum deposit requirement for the welcome promo is $55, slightly steeper than other online gambling sites.

Payment Methods and Withdrawal Speed: 4.9/5

BetOnline offers an impressive selection of banking methods, providing customers with options such as credit cards, wire transfers, and cryptocurrency to make deposits and withdrawals at their convenience.

Crypto options are continuously expanding and diversifying, with betting choices ranging from Bitcoin to Ethereum, Ripple to Litecoin, Stellar, and beyond.

Typically, deposits process immediately, with withdrawals via crypto completed in as fast as 24 hours without any charges.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 5/5

BetOnline’s mobile site is outstanding, featuring the same selection of sports markets as its desktop version. The sports betting app loads quickly, and navigation is smooth, with a dedicated mobile app available for download.

The customer support is top-notch: you can expect 24/7 live chat assistance alongside email support. You can access the help section from the bottom right corner straight from the homepage.

Click here to claim up to $1,000 in welcome bonus money at BetOnline.

2. Bovada – Most Popular Betting Site for E-Sports

Pros:

Fantastic eSports markets

Over 30,000 markets daily

Lower-than-average vig

Prop builder

$750 welcome promo for crypto

Cons:

Late betting lines

Bovada is next on our top betting sites rundown, thanks to its exceptional market variety and the best e-sports betting offerings in the industry.

Quality of Odds and Betting Markets: 4.9/5

Bovada has been around for over a decade, which makes them one of the most established gambling sites in the business.

They have all the main e-sports from LoL and CS: GO to Overwatch, PUBG, and Call of Duty. Their markets are also some of the widest, with over 30,000 daily betting options available.

The vig on Bovada’s sportsbook is also lower than average, with most of the bets below 5%. Their prop builder is another great feature and allows you to create your lines for the match or game of your choice.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

Get started with a sign-up bonus of $750 for your Bitcoin deposits! When you make your first deposit, use the promo code “BTCSWB750” and enjoy an impressive 75% match rate.

You can also receive a 50% welcome boost of up to $250 if you use fiat currency. Additionally, you can earn referral bonuses worth as much as $275 each time one of your friends signs up.

Payment Methods and Withdrawal Speed: 4.65/5

Bovada offers a solid selection of payment possibilities, including credit cards, wire transfers, and major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and USDT.

These are the perfect options if you’re searching for quick payouts with no additional costs. Of course, you can use fiat banking too but be mindful that fees may apply.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.95/5

Bovada’s website is fully optimized for mobile, so you can enjoy the full offering on the go. It works smoothly across all iOS and Android devices.

Their customer support team is one of the best in the business. You can contact them 24/7 via live chat or email; they’re always friendly and helpful. Their response times are also lightning-fast, ensuring that any problems you have can be resolved quickly.

Check out the Bovada betting odds and markets!

3. MyBookie – Best Sports Betting Site for Horse Racing Bets

Pros:

Excellent racing markets

$1,000 sign-up promo

Includes live betting

Great horse racing rebate

Cons:

Lacks daily fantasy sports

Active since 2014, MyBookie has established a reputation for top-notch racing markets, covering US and international horse and greyhound racing tracks.

Quality of Odds and Betting Markets: 4.75/5

MyBookie offers broad coverage for both domestic and international races. You’ll find competitive odds on all the major horse racing events, from the Kentucky Derby to the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

The site also hosts a range of special betting offers, such as Early Payouts on certain races, guaranteed best odds, and a fully interactive live betting platform.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.65/5

As a new player at MyBookie, you can take advantage of a $1,000 first deposit bonus at a 50% match rate.

The 10x wagering requirements are certainly reachable and within the industry standard.

Existing customers are not forgotten either, as reload bonuses await them. Plus, there’s the remarkable horse racing rebate that rewards 8% on your weekly net losses – a great way to stay in front.

Payment Methods and Withdrawal Speed: 4.5/5

This website provides various payment methods, such as credit cards, bank transfers, person-to-person transactions, and Bitcoin. Whether you prefer traditional methods or something more innovative like cryptocurrency – the choice is yours.

Depositing with a credit card requires only a minimum of $45, while peer-to-peer transfers require at least $500.

Consider Bitcoin for your payment options – it’s free of charge and requires a mere $20 deposit. Most withdrawal requests are handled in less than 24 hours.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.85/5

MyBookie is compatible with all mobile devices and provides a highly optimized version of its desktop site. This allows players to bet on the go and access real-time betting opportunities.

In terms of customer service, the platform goes above and beyond. You can reach out through email or live chat 24/7.

Follow this link to check out the latest markets and promotions at MyBookie.

4. SportsBetting – Best Online Sports Betting Site for Crypto Users

Pros:

$1,000 crypto bonus

Two dozen sports to bet on

Around two dozen banking methods

Crypto-friendly, swift withdrawals

Cons:

The interface looks dated

If you lean towards crypto, we highly recommend checking out SportsBetting, an established online sports betting site celebrating around 20 years of operation.

Quality of Odds and Betting Markets: 4.5/5

SportsBetting offers over two dozen sports markets. The odds here are also competitive, so you should not have any issues getting the best available prices for your bets.

The site covers all major leagues and niche markets like college football and darts. The live betting section has plenty of engaging wagering opportunities, and the in-play feature allows you to adjust your bets as the events are unfolding.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

You can reap the rewards of the generous welcome bonus, a 50% match on your first deposit up to $1,000 if you select fiat currencies.

Crypto reigns supreme when it comes to welcome bonuses, as users who pay with fiat receive a match rate of 50%, and those paying with crypto get double that at an impressive 100%.

To add even more value to your experience, they offer reload bonuses of 35% for crypto deposits and 25% for fiat ones. You’ll get an extra 5% boost on all crypto bets.

Payment Methods and Withdrawal Speed: 4.85/5

When it comes to cryptocurrency banking, you have a plethora of choices. From the traditional route of credit cards, wire transfers, and e-checks to money orders – there is no shortage of options available for your selection!

Bitcoin is, of course, the headliner for cryptocurrency – but don’t miss out on other digital currencies such as Ethereum, XRP, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and more.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.1/5

This betting site looks dated – we’re aware of that. However, it’s still fully SSL encrypted and entirely usable on smartphones and tablets.

The customer support team is also friendly and efficient – contactable via email or live chat – open around the clock, every day of the week.

Enjoy crypto sports betting at SportsBetting.ag. Sign up today!

5. BetUS – Most Generous Welcome Bonus of All Sports Betting Sites

Pros:

$3,125 welcome bonus

200% crypto boost

Live betting for registered users

Operational since ’94

Cons:

Mediocre payout methods

Higher minimum deposit on some promotions

BetUS is a well-established sports betting platform that has been in this scene for nearly 30 years. It’s our top pick for welcome bonuses and top-notch market variety for US sports bettors.

Quality of Odds and Betting Markets: 4.6/5

BetUS offers more than 30 sports markets and a good selection of betting options. Once again, American-style odds are the staple here. The site also offers an extensive list of international sports.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

You can maximize your experience with BetUS by taking advantage of the sign-up bonus. All you have to do is use the promo code “JOIN125,” and you can grab the 125% match bonus of up to $3,125.

It is perfect for sports bettors who also love to play online casino games. The offer is split into two parts, giving you the best of both worlds.

A 100% deposit bonus going up to $2,500 with 10x wagering requirements.

A 25% online casino boost going up to $625 with 30x rollover requirements and a $2,500 max cash-out.

This promotion is valid for two weeks after signing up; simply fund your account with a minimum of $100 to activate it.

For an even larger bonus, deposit your funds via cryptocurrency! Simply enter the code “JOIN200” to access a 200% match up to $5k.

Payment Methods and Withdrawal Speed: 4/5

BetUS provides various banking options, such as credit cards and cash transfers, to generate secure deposits. If you prefer cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, or Bitcoin Cash are also accepted!

Experience lightning-fast payouts with zero fees when you use crypto to transact. Credit card deposits are also instantaneous but come attached with a fee.

If you prefer to withdraw your funds via cash transfer services, the processing time can take up to 48 hours; however, if bank wire transfers are preferred, this process could potentially extend for ten days.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.3/5

BetUS is compatible with a range of mobile devices, including Apple, Android, and Windows phones. It also offers no sports betting app, but instant-play capabilities are top-notch, so it’s not like you’ll miss it.

They have a customer service team available 24/7 via live chat or email to answer any queries you may have.

Click here to check out the latest bonuses at BetUS.

How We Ranked the Top Sports Betting Sites

Quality of Odds and Sports Betting Markets:

After establishing that the online sportsbook we are reviewing is licensed and SSL encrypted, we focused on the quality of their odds and betting markets. We compare their betting lines to other sportsbooks so that you get the best possible deal.

Additionally, we look at how well they cover a variety of sports, both professional and amateur, as well as special events such as politics or awards shows.

Online Sports Betting Bonuses and Promotions:

We also review the bonuses and promotions offered by online sportsbooks. We examine the bonuses’ size, type, and conditions to ensure you always get the best deal possible.

Additionally, we check for any special sign-up perks or VIP programs to maximize your benefits when placing bets at a new sportsbook. Also, we want fair wagering requirements so you can grab those bonus funds.

Payment Methods and Withdrawal Speed:

We take a look at the payment methods available as well as the withdrawal speeds. We want to ensure you can get your winnings quickly without waiting an unreasonable amount of time.

Furthermore, we investigate which currencies each sportsbook accepts and how many payment options are available. This allows us to determine how convenient and efficient the payments will be.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support:

We also review the customer support and mobile optimization of each site. Customer support should be accessible via chat, email, or phone, with a response time that makes you feel valued as a customer. Whether you want to ask “Is online sports betting legal” or more complex questions, we want 24/7 availability.

As for mobile optimization, we check whether the sportsbook is compatible with iOS and Android devices to ensure it’s easy to place bets and track progress. We also investigate if a sports betting app is available so you can quickly access all the sports betting options.

Why Is BetOnline the Best Sports Betting Site?

There are several reasons why BetOnline tops the list of the best sportsbooks right now. Here’s a list with some of the key points:

Excellent range of sports betting markets: The sportsbook offers a vast selection of betting markets, with dozens of sports. You can find thousands of daily markets and a wide range of live betting options.

Generous bonuses and promotions: New customers can claim up to $1,000 in welcome bonus funds while existing customers can unlock reload bonuses and a referral program.

Fast banking: Deposits and withdrawals process quickly, with crypto payments completed in just 24 hours.

Great mobile experience: The BetOnline sports betting app offers the same selection of markets as its desktop version but with the convenience of touchscreen navigation.

Top-notch customer support: You can contact customer service anytime via live chat or email, with help always just a few clicks away.

Why Should I Use Online Sports Betting Sites?

Online sports betting sites offer many advantages over traditional sportsbooks or retail sports betting kiosks. First, you can bet from the comfort of your home or wherever you have an internet connection.

You don’t need to leave your house or travel to a casino to place bets. You also don’t need to wait in line or deal with crowds.

Second, online sports betting sites often have better odds and more options than traditional sportsbooks. This means you can win more money if you make the right bets.

Third, most online sports betting sites offer bonuses and promotions which can add to your winnings. These include sign-up bonuses, reload bonuses, and special offers like free bets or cash-back on losses.

Lastly, online sports betting sites are often much more convenient than traditional sportsbooks. You can access your account from anywhere, so you don’t need to worry about taking a day off work or traveling somewhere just to place a bet.

What You Should Know About Online Sportsbooks

What Are the Best Betting Sites?

Based on in-depth expert research, we can say that the best betting sites are:

BetOnline is the best option overall, offering a well-rounded sports betting experience and all markets from the NBA to college football betting.

Bovada excels in the e-sports betting department, MyBookie is our top pick for horse racing betting, and SportsBetting.ag is the leading destination for crypto sports bettors.

Finally, if you want the best welcome boost and some live betting on the side, head over to BetUS.

Related post: The Best Online Casinos Today

What Are the Most Popular Types of Bets?

The most popular types of bets are straight bets, parlays, teasers, futures, and prop bets.

Straight bets involve betting on a single game outcome such as point spread, moneyline, or total.

Parlays offer the opportunity to combine multiple selections in one bet.

Teasers allow you to adjust the point spread or totals line in your favor.

Futures are based on the outcome of an entire season or other long-term proposition.

Prop bets are wagers that are often unrelated to the actual score and can cover a wide range of topics, such as whether a team will score in a certain quarter or which player will have the most points at the end of the game.

When it comes to parlays, there are multiple types of these bets. You can choose a 2-team parlay, 3-team parlay, 4-team parlay, or even a 5+ team parlay. These bets provide higher payouts than straight bets but are more difficult to win.

You can place parlays on multiple games or opt for same-game parlays. With same-game parlays, you can combine two or more bets on a single game into one wager. The potential winnings from these types of parlays can be quite large.

No matter what type of bet you make, it’s important to remember that sports betting can be unpredictable, and there is no guarantee of success. It’s best to research before placing any bets and gamble responsibly. Good luck!

What Is the Easiest Sport To Bet On?

Generally, betting on sports with clear rules and well-defined outcomes is much easier. Sports like football, basketball, baseball, soccer, and tennis are some of the more popular options for sports betting due to their popularity and simple rulesets.

The main thing to consider is the odds – different sports will have different levels of difficulty when it comes to predicting outcomes.

Sports like football are considered relatively easy to bet on since they typically feature two clearly defined teams that can be handicapped easily according to their respective abilities.

Other sports, such as golf and racing, however, require a more complex approach to betting due to the sheer amount of variables at play.

If you’re looking for the best sportsbooks online, our top recommendation is BetOnline.

Can I Win Real Money From Online Sports Betting?

Yes, you can win real money from online sports betting. It is possible to profit by placing bets on sporting events and other competitions.

To be successful at online sports betting, you must understand the rules and regulations associated with the particular website or bookmaker you are using. That way, you will know what types of bets are available and how to place them correctly.

Additionally, it is important to understand the odds associated with each bet you make so that you can calculate your chances of winning before placing a wager.

You must also manage your bankroll wisely when engaging in online sports betting. Make sure to only place bets within your risk tolerance and budget, as this will help you stay in control of your finances.

If you’re looking for the best sports betting apps, we recommend BetOnline. It offers many betting options on sporting events and a generous welcome promotion.

Comparing the Top 5 Online Betting Sites

BetOnline: The best sports betting site overall. The platform offers thousands of markets daily with odds boosts, competitive betting odds, and a generous 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000.

Bovada: The No. 1 e-sports betting site around. The eSports coverage is the best in the sports betting industry, but this place still beats most sports betting sites in other sports markets. Using crypto allows you to claim up to $750 in welcome bonus funds.

MyBookie: The leading destination for horse racing bets. The platform offers a handsome horse rebate and an attractive 50% match first-deposit bonus.

SportsBetting: If you plan to use cryptocurrency to bet online, SportsBetting.ag is the king of the crypto sports betting scene, welcoming Bitcoin users aboard with $1,000 in bonus money.

BetUS: The top sports betting site if you’re hunting for risk-free bets and welcome bonuses. New online sports bettors can claim a 125% welcome promo, and it gets even better with crypto.

How to Join an Online Sportsbook & Bet on Sports Online

Joining sports betting services only takes a few minutes. Here’s how to start betting at the best online sportsbooks using BetOnline as an example.

1. Register Your BetOnline Sportsbook Account

Visit the BetOnline website and click the Sign-Up button. A registration form will appear.

Enter the required info, including your email, phone, and more.

Agree to the T&Cs and click the Register button.

2. Verify Your Sportsbook Account

The sports betting site will welcome you aboard with an email.

Click the button or the link inside the email to verify your data.

You can now log in to BetOnline.

3. Deposit Funds & Grab the Welcome Money

In the cashier section, adjust your payment method and set the sum you want to deposit.

Make the payment and claim the welcome bonus using the bonus code BOL1000.

You can now start sports betting online . Have fun!

So What Is the Best Sports Betting Site?

Let’s say it once again – BetOnline is the best sports betting site. It covers various sports leagues, from popular sports like NFL football to niche markets like college sports.

The $1,000 welcome bonus is pretty sweet too.

Beyond BetOnline, we recommend Bovada as the leading sports betting app for e-sports betting, MyBookie for horse racing bets, and SportsBetting.ag for crypto sports betting.

Finally, BetUS welcomes you aboard with the best sign-up bonus around, and it supports live betting.

Whichever of these top online sportsbooks you join, place your sports bets responsibly and never chase your losses. Stay safe, and have fun!

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:

Comments