Best Strategies To Win The Crazy Time Slot Game

The crazy time game is one of the hottest online casino games of today. It has a simple concept with upgraded features, surprising bonus rounds, and quite lucrative winning options. It is one of the most sought-after games by beginners and experienced players.

Winning in a casino game needs strategies and luck; the same is true for crazy time slot games. We have no hold over your luck, but we can certainly help you formulate effective strategies. In this article, we are going to discuss the best strategies to win this wonderful casino game.

The Martingale Strategy

This strategy has been used for a long time in various classic roulette, and it can also be transferred to the crazy time slot. To start with this strategy, you would need a certain budget to cover up your potential losses. You would need to bet on all four bonus fields with your initial bet. If you get a hit, you will play the bonus round and take the winnings. After this, you can start with your initial bet again. If your bonus fit is not hit, you can continue to double your bet for each round.

Probabilistic Strategy

This is great for all the players who want to test themselves against the machine. You can consider the results of the last 60 rounds and calculate the probability based on those numbers. You can get the numbers from the history tabs of the game. You would notice that certain fields are more hit than the others. The strategy would need patience and thorough observation.

Low-volatility Strategy

For this, you can spread bets over as many areas as possible. Depending on your budget, you can bet for several rounds rather than betting all the money in one round. This will increase your chances of winning. For example, if you have $100, you can bet $10 for each round or invest the money in betting on four to six rounds. You can bet more on numbers that appear more on the wheel and take fewer chances for the ones that appear less. You should also keep some budget for the bonus rounds. This means you have covered around 50% of the playing field, and it will make your chances of winning high.

Playing crazy time indeed involves a lot of fun. The game is all about colorful wheels of fortune with 53 playing fields. Each field will show numbers like one, two, five, and ten. The wheel also displays some special characters like Pasinko, CoinFlip, etc. Behind these special characters, you would get bonus rounds for the game.

As a beginner, you should start with a low stake to not strain your budget very quickly. Following the given strategies properly can help you make a lot of profit without taking much risk. You will also be able to adjust the amount during the bets according to the course of the game. It means you can easily increase or decrease your bets.

Comments