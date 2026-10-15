Best Term Insurance for a Housewife: How Much Life Cover Is Appropriate?

When we think of financial planning for a home, we rarely consider the person who brings back a monthly paycheck. But what about the person who keeps the entire home running day after day?

The work of homemakers is quite immense. They manage daily household chores, prepare meals, look after young children or elderly parents, schedule and manage family activities, etc. If a homemaker is suddenly not around, the loss for the family is emotionally devastating. Surprisingly, the impact on the family’s finances can be quite massive too.

The expenses of all the services rendered by a homemaker are often replaced by hiring professional help for childcare, cooking, house cleaning, and elder care to resume normal family activities. Hence, looking out for the best term insurance for a homemaker is indeed a wise step to secure your family’s financial future.

If you are looking for term insurance for housewife eligibility and coverage options, here is all the information you want to know explained simply and clearly.

Can a housewife buy term insurance in India?

A housewife has the option to claim a term insurance in India now. Life insurance companies used to ask for individual details of income proof such as salary slips or Income Tax Returns (ITR) to provide term insurance in the past. Homemakers, on the flip side, do not have direct taxable salary proofs, and independent life cover used to be denied previously.

Today, many life insurance companies acknowledge the contributions of homemakers and provide term plans specially designed for them with certain pre-existing conditions met.

How eligibility works?

As homemakers do not have any separate income proof, insurance companies consider the financial security of your family on the whole. The following are the eligibility criteria considered by insurance companies for approving term insurance for a housewife:

Spouse’s Income: A working spouse with a stable income must hold an existing term policy. The amount of coverage for the housewife is calculated as a percentage of the working spouse’s total life cover.

Age and Education: Insurance companies look at the housewife’s age and level of education during the application process.

Medical Fitness: The housewife may need to complete a standard medical checkup depending on her age, any pre-existing conditions, and the amount of cover requested.

Why is term cover essential for a housewife?

A term insurance policy is a simple agreement where you pay a premium to the insurance company for a specific period. In case the policyholder dies during the policy term, the insurer will pay a chosen sum assured (lump sum amount) to the family nominee.

Here are some reasons why a term plan for a housewife is indeed a good choice:

Replace vital household support: In case of the death of a homemaker, the surviving spouse may need to hire full-time domestic help, tutors, and childcare providers. Having a term plan payout allows the family to afford these services without putting a strain on their monthly budget.

Give flexibility to the surviving partner: Managing a job and suddenly taking up all the duties of a homemaker is indeed a challenging task. The life cover payout can allow the working spouse to take time off or reduce their working hours to look after their children.

Secure long-term family goals: The amount of life cover from a term insurance plan can secure long-term family goals such as a child’s higher education or wedding fund.

Settle outstanding debts: A term plan can clear debts if the family has taken out joint family loans.

How much life cover is suitable for a housewife?

When it comes to choosing how much life cover should be chosen for a housewife, there is no one-size-fits-all answer. It primarily depends on your lifestyle, monthly expenses, your location, and the ages of your children.

You can follow these easy steps to calculate how much life cover you need.

Step 1: Calculate the cost of daily household services

Calculate the approx. cost of hiring help to manage all the vital tasks that the homemaker takes care of daily.

Childcare / Nanny: ₹10,000 to ₹25,000 per month

Cook and Housekeeping: ₹8,000 to ₹18,000 per month

Home Management / Transport Assistance: ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 per month

If the total comes to ₹30,000 for replacing a homemaker’s duties, it equals ₹3.6 Lakh per year.

Step 2: Multiply by the number of years needed

Decide for how long you will need external support. For instance, if you have young children aged 3 and 5, you will need the services for at least 15 years until they finish their studies.

₹3.6 Lakh per year x 15 years = ₹54 Lakh

Step 3: Add inflation and future goals

The price will shoot up due to inflation over a period of time. Considering an extra buffer to keep up with inflation and extra goals such as higher education costs, a suitable life cover estimate for the above situation is about ₹50 Lakh to ₹75 Lakh.

Most insurance companies in India offer term insurance for housewives at cover brackets ranging from ₹25 Lakh to ₹1 Crore, depending on the existing income of the working spouse.

Key features to look out for when buying a policy

Here are some key features to consider when comparing term insurance for housewife options:

Policy Tenure: Choose a tenure that covers the years of active liabilities for your household.

Claim Settlement Ratio (CSR): Always look out for the annual CSR (claim settlement ratio) published by the regulator to see if the insurer has a good track record of settling valid claims.

Payout options: You can choose how the nominee receives the payout. You can have the option of a lump sum or a combination of a lump sum and monthly payouts to keep up with the family’s bill needs.

Useful policy add-ons (riders)

These are optional additional coverage you can add to a base term plan for an extra premium:

Critical Illness Rider: It provides a lump sum payout on diagnosis of a critical illness (e.g., cancer or kidney failure) to help with specialist treatments.

Accidental Death Benefit Rider: An extra payout is provided to the nominee in case of accidental death.

Waiver of Premium Rider: All further premium payments are waived in the case of total permanent disability, keeping the life policy active.

Note: Rider availability and terms often depend on the particular insurance product and guidelines of the insurer.

Tax treatment for life insurance under the New Income Tax Act, 2025

Tax benefits on life insurance premiums and policy payouts depend on the applicable provisions of Indian tax law. Here is what you should know about the tax treatment of life insurance under the Income-tax Act, 2025:

Tax Deduction on Premiums (Section 123): Under the old tax regime, eligible life insurance premiums may qualify for a deduction under Section 123 read with Schedule XV, subject to the prescribed conditions and the overall ₹1.5 lakh limit for specified payments. The deduction is not available under the concessional tax regime covered by Section 202. Eligibility also depends on meeting the applicable policy conditions.

Health Insurance Premiums (Section 126): Section 126 covers eligible health insurance premiums and specified medical expenses. However, premiums paid for a health-related rider, such as a critical illness rider attached to a life insurance policy, do not automatically qualify for a separate deduction. Eligibility depends on the applicable provisions and conditions.

Tax Treatment of Death Benefits: The tax treatment of life insurance proceeds depends on the applicable provisions of the Income-tax Act, 2025, including Schedule II, and the relevant conditions and exclusions. Policyholders should verify the applicable rules rather than assume that every life insurance payout is tax-exempt.

Tax laws may change, and the tax treatment can depend on individual circumstances. NRIs should also consider the tax rules of their country of residence and consult a qualified tax advisor or chartered accountant before claiming deductions or exemptions.

Common pitfalls to avoid

To have a family life covered with a policy in the long run, keep the following points in mind.

Do not hide health conditions: Always disclose the correct information about your health and any history of surgery in the proposal form. Misrepresentation can lead to claim rejections.

Do not go for low cover to save on premium: Reducing your sum assured can put your family’s financial needs at risk.

Do not miss the renewal date: A life insurance policy lapses if you miss the due date for premium payment. Always set up auto-debit of premium payment from your bank account to avoid lapsing of the policy.

Summary checklist for the best term insurance

Here is a quick summary checklist for the best term insurance when looking for term insurance for housewife:

Calculate daily replacement costs to estimate the right life cover amount.

Check if the working spouse’s income and term cover meet the eligibility criteria of the insurer.

Compare term plans from reputable insurance companies.

Consider optional riders such as critical illness or accidental death cover.

Fill out the proposal form completely and honestly.

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