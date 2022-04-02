Best Ways to Use a Credit Card for Holiday Budget

A credit card with a reputable bank could help you save money and create a more effortless shopping experience. With proper planning and smart usage, you can buy anything you desire (given it’s in the card’s spending limit) using credit cards. Consider these tips next time you shop to ensure that you make the most out of your credit card during this holiday season.

Maximize Reward Points or Cashbacks

The holiday season is an ideal time to accumulate reward points or cashbacks. You can use these benefits towards gift cards, airline travel, and more. If you don’t have one, you might be missing out on a lot. Apply for a credit card online today!

Use Only One Credit Card

Limit your purchases to one credit card to make it easy for you to keep track of your holiday purchases. It will also help you stay within your budget and track your expenses.

Keep Track of Your Debts

Keep track of your debts by downloading an app or using a spreadsheet to monitor your spending. You can set limits so you will spend within your budget. Have an idea of how much money you still need before making big-ticket purchases. Thankfully, a credit card lets you easily track the money spent.

Leverage Welcome offers

Read your credit card’s statement carefully and identify the best promotional offers. These may include bonus points and balance transfers, so use them as early as possible to benefit from them.

Keep Your Credit Card Secure

Credit card frauds are very common. As a result, you need to be extra careful when using your credit card for online transactions or carrying it around with you. Keep your credit card secure and avoid leaving it in public areas, especially when you’re using it. This will help prevent potential misuse and thefts. Avoid sharing OTP with unknown people and don’t click on suspicious links to stay safe.

Use Lounge Facilities

If your card offers lounge facilities, make sure to take advantage of them. You can use these lounges during a long layover or when you need a break from the airport’s hustle and bustle.

Check For any Special Privileges Your Card Offers

If your card offers special privileges, such as discounts and benefits when you book hotels or flights, then use them during the holiday season to maximize your savings. This will help ensure that you get the best flight prices and hotel rates with rewards from your credit card. If you have multiple cards, do a credit card comparison and ensure you use the one with better offers.

Make Contactless Payments Wherever Possible

With the pandemic still around, it’d be best if you use your credit card to make contactless payments. Many banks offer credit cards that offer this feature. So if you don’t have one, consider contacting your bank and upgrading your card. You can also apply for a new one by checking for the best credit cards in India if your bank cannot provide a contactless feature on your current card.

Bonus Tip: Safely Store your Credit Card Details

Safely store your credit card details in a secure location or write them down in a safe place to keep track of spending limits or expiry dates. You can also use password managers to make it easier to manage your passwords safely.

Conclusion

No matter what your credit card offers, keep track of your spending and stay within budget without exceeding the limit on your card.

This way, you won’t need to worry about paying high-interest fees. Most importantly, enjoy your trip to the fullest using your credit card!

Comments