Best Websites to Compare International Job Opportunities Before Moving Abroad

The job search process abroad begins before you even apply for a position. In the initial stage, compare countries, professions, and working conditions to determine which opportunities suit relocation. That’s why job search websites for working abroad are evaluated not only by the number of listings but also by the details of the working conditions.

What Makes a Source Useful for Comparing Opportunities Across Countries

A good resource for international job searches allows you to compare job openings based on salary, employment type, housing, visa requirements, and information about the employer. These websites to compare international job opportunities help you evaluate your options and easily filter out the most suitable ones.

1. Layboard.in

Layboard jobs are placed in an international platform for finding jobs abroad. Here, you can compare job openings from different countries based on salary, employment type, housing, visa support, and other conditions, which helps you compare job offers between countries.

Jobs are grouped by country and profession, and filters allow you to select options based on housing, visa sponsorship, employment type, and posting date. Employer profiles, ratings, reviews, and the “Verified Company” badge provide additional guidance for vetting companies. The platform is open to candidates from India and is popular among them.

2. EURES

EURES is the official EU job portal, created by the European Commission. On the website, you can search for job openings in EU countries and find information about living and working there, taxes, housing, the cost of living, social rights, and other aspects of relocating.

Information on housing or visa requirements is typically found in the information sections rather than within individual job listings. Therefore, it’s convenient to use the portal in conjunction with commercial international job boards.

3. Glassdoor

Glassdoor helps you evaluate employers. Next to job listings, you’ll find employee reviews, company ratings, and salary data.

Salary figures are based on user-submitted information, so they should be viewed as a general guide. Reviews serve as an additional resource before applying and help you compare job offers.

4. Indeed

Indeed has a broad international reach. It has separate versions of its website for different countries. This is convenient when you need to check the demand for a particular profession in different markets.

The job aggregators propose options from various sources. Before applying, it’s a good idea to check who posted the listing and where the application is submitted.

5. LinkedIn

LinkedIn is a social network for professionals. It’s useful for checking the context of a job posting. Along with the job listing, you can explore the company’s page, its employees, and its activity on the platform.

This approach helps you determine whether the employer operates in the relevant industry and how well the opportunity aligns with your profile. Relocation terms are often specified separately, as they depend on the specific job opening and employer.

6. EuroJobs.com

EuroJobs.com is a European job search platform. You can search by country, profession, skills, and other criteria.

It’s a convenient tool for an initial comparison of opportunities within the market when you’re still deciding where to move. One limitation is that job postings vary in length, so you’ll need to check the specific job listing for detailed employment terms.

Why the Same Vacancy Looks Different on Two Sites

A single job opening may appear on different websites with different titles, dates, and amounts of information. This is because international job boards receive job postings through their own publications, company websites, agencies, or aggregation systems. Indeed explicitly states that it collects job postings from employer websites and ATS systems, and also works with third-party recruiters. Therefore, before applying, it’s important to find the original posting and verify the employer, job responsibilities, salary, and the link to apply.

The publication date is also important. A job posting may have been updated, reposted, or remain available even after the company’s needs have changed. The absence of information about visa support does not mean that it is either available or excluded, it’s best to clarify this directly with the employer. If an intermediary contacts you, verify the employer’s name, and the official communication channel.

Side by Side

Resource Countries covered Visible conditions Employer evaluation data Most useful task Layboard.in Multiple countries Salary, employment type, accommodation, visa-related conditions and other filters Employer profiles, ratings, reviews, Verified Company label Comparing international vacancies by relocation conditions EURES EU countries, plus Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland Vacancy details plus separate information about living and working conditions Official portal and labour-mobility information Checking European employment and relocation information Glassdoor Multiple national markets Salary information and job details vary by listing Employee reviews, company ratings, salary data Comparing employers and compensation information Indeed International, with country-specific markets Job details depend on the source and listing Company information varies by vacancy Checking demand for a profession across markets LinkedIn International Job requirements and employment details vary by employer Company pages, professional profiles and employee network Checking the professional context behind an employer or vacancy EuroJobs.com European countries Vacancy details vary by individual listing Company information depends on the employer profile Exploring European vacancies by country and profession

What None of These Sources Will Tell You

A detailed job posting rarely provides all the answers. It may lack information about the work schedule, workload, housing conditions, living arrangements, language of communication, the process for obtaining a work permit, or coverage of flight costs and other expenses. Before applying, be sure to clarify the terms and conditions, including any financial and legal implications.

What to Record for Every Vacancy You Shortlist

Employer name. Contract type and terms. Work permit responsibility – who is responsible for obtaining the permit and who covers the associated costs. Accommodation terms – housing, its cost, and living conditions. Publication date – when the job posting was published or updated. Communication channel and language – who you’ll be communicating with, through which channel, and in which language.

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