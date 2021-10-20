Betmaster Review – Best sports bookmaker in India

About Betmaster

Betmaster started its work in 2014. The new bookmaker immediately distinguished itself with several unique chips, making them talk about themselves in the market.

First, the company immediately relied on online, without even thinking of opening land-based betting points. Secondly, the Betmaster bookmaker initially positioned itself as a priority choice for those who like to bet on football – the first niche company offering betters a very wide lineup even for non-top matches. And at the same time, it does not require users to undergo verification, but, on the contrary, declares the anonymity of customers.

Later, other gaming sports and martial arts, virtual and eSports appeared on the official website of Betmaster, and even a casino was added.

All this, together with the unique software and developments in the field of security, as well as the Curacao eGaming license guaranteeing high-quality betting services, allowed the bookmaker company headquartered in Cyprus to attract thousands of regular customers.

Betmaster official website

Another distinctive feature of the company is that the official website of the betting company Betmaster India operates on its unique platform, having a somewhat non-standard, original design. While remaining intuitive for the players and not overloaded with unnecessary information. Compared to most bookmaker portals, Betmaster India betting company has two windows instead of vertical rows with a line, odds, and advertising banners. In the large window on the left, an overview of the entire line and the list opens, and in the window on the right – statistics, bonuses, promotions, and other information about the bookmaker.

In the upper right corner, there is a menu with a line, support service, promotions, and other sections. Including a pop-up menu, with a separate section for stock announcements and current promotional offers in India.

Registration at Betmaster

When writing this Betmaster review, we carefully studied and analyzed all the methods of registration on the bookmaker’s website. To register, you must click on the official website of the Betmaster India bookmaker in the upper right corner of the button “Register”. Next, you are offered two ways to create an account:

Email. After entering the data, you will receive a confirmation email. You need to follow the link in the message.

Phone number. You will receive a code to the specified phone number, which must be entered in a special field on the official website.

And the fact that the bookmaker company, licensed in Curacao, registered in Malta, and an office in Cyprus, does not require identity verification by uploading scans of documents or a video call via popular instant messengers is another distinctive feature of Betmaster. And a plus for potential clients. But to withdraw money, the company has the right to ask you for scans or photos of your passport, driver’s license, a copy of your utility bill, and a bank card statement. As proof of identity.

Betmaster Official website mobile version

The official website of the Betmaster bookmaker also has a fully functional mobile version – for fans of online betting using smartphones, tablets, or phablets. Optimized not for large-format displays of computers and laptops, but small diagonals and mobile Internet. The functions in the mobile version are the same.

At the same time, the Betmaster betting company also offers branded bookmaker applications for gadgets on the Android and iOS operating systems. You can download the Android application directly from the bookmaker’s website, and for Apple equipment – from the AppStore.

