Bigg Boss 14: Actress & Model Anam Khan to be Part of Famous TV Show Big Boss

Anam khan, who is basically a Model And Actress by profession, has apparently been approached for Famous TV Show Big Boss.

The auditions for the latest season of Bigg Boss have started and among the contestants who have been approached for the show, the name of Model And Actress Anam Khan features prominently.

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to return in a few months’ time, although it will be shot in a different location this time. Reportedly, BB house this time will be constructed in Goregaon, Mumbai instead of Lonavala.

The past 11 seasons were shot in Lonavala, a hill station in the Western Ghats some 80 km from here. Only season five was shot in Karjat, Gujarat.

Anam Khan Is A Popular Actress And Model Well Known For Her Beauty And Figure. She Is 23 Years Old from Muradabad U.P And has Her Studies From the Same Place. She Got Famous When She Got Featured In Big Boss Fame Swami Om Video and Soon She Will Be Launching Her Own App And Website By Her Name.

Comments