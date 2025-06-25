Bird Park Chandigarh – Entry Fee, & Best Time to Visit

Are you craving a peaceful escape from the city’s constant buzz, without actually leaving Chandigarh? Bird Park might just become your new favorite spot. Hidden behind the bustling lanes of Sector 1, this lush green sanctuary is home to some of the most vibrant and talkative birds you’ll ever meet. Macaws, parrots, swans, and pheasants, they’re all here, living freely in beautifully designed walk-through aviaries that bring you face-to-face with nature.

Whether you’re planning a fun weekend with the kids, looking for a quiet date spot, or simply want to practice your photography skills, Bird Park Chandigarh offers a calm and colorful break that’s both refreshing and memorable. And the best part? You don’t need to be a bird expert to enjoy it, just bring your curiosity and a bit of patience.

What Makes Bird Park Chandigarh Special?

Bird Park Chandigarh is built to bring humans and birds closer, without disturbing the birds’ natural behavior. The park features large walk-through enclosures designed like mini jungles, where birds can fly, perch, and interact freely in a semi-natural environment. You’re not just watching birds here, you’re among them.

Opened as part of Chandigarh’s eco-tourism efforts, this park is a beautiful blend of nature education and quiet leisure. Wooden walkways, natural ponds, and tropical landscaping make you feel like you’re exploring a small rainforest in the middle of a modern city.

What truly sets it apart?

Free-flying large birds in open netted enclosures

Clean, uncrowded design that appeals to solo travelers and families alike

Eco-conscious infrastructure

that avoids concrete-heavy construction

What Birds Will You See at Bird Park Chandigarh?

The Bird Park in Chandigarh houses more than 45 species of birds, including both native and exotic ones. These include colorful macaws, friendly cockatoos, playful parakeets, graceful swans, and vibrant pheasants. The enclosures are designed to match the birds’ natural habitats, ensuring they feel at home — and look stunning in action.

Here are some bird species you can commonly spot:

Popular & Exotic Birds:

Macaws – The stars of the park! These large, vividly colored birds are known for their intelligence and occasional mimicry.

Cockatoos & Parrots – Expect playful behavior and even a bit of chatter.

Eclectus Parrots – Recognizable by their brilliant green and red feathers.

Lovebirds & Parakeets – These smaller birds often fly in groups, adding a burst of movement and sound to the space.

Swans & Ducks – Found near the artificial pond, they bring a serene vibe to the walk.

Indian & Rare Species:

Kalij Pheasant – A rare species native to the Himalayan region.

Silver Pheasant – Known for its elegant white and black plumage.

Golden Pheasant – One of the most visually striking birds you’ll ever see.

Black Swans – Exotic and graceful, often found swimming near the natural water bodies inside the park.

The birds here aren’t confined in cramped cages. Instead, the enclosures are large and net-covered, allowing many birds to fly, hop on branches, or walk around freely. You’ll often find a parrot peeking down at you from above — or even walking near your feet.

Best Time to Visit & Ticket Details for Bird Park Chandigarh

If you want to enjoy the chirping, photography, and peaceful strolls, timing your visit right can make a big difference.

Ideal Times of the Day:

Morning (10 AM – 12 PM): Birds are most active. Cooler weather and better lighting for photos.

Evening (4 PM – 5:30 PM): The weather is pleasant, and there is less crowd on weekdays.



Best Season to Visit:

October to March – The weather in Chandigarh is comfortable and allows you to walk around without feeling too hot or humid.

Avoid peak summer months (May–June) unless you go early in the morning.



Weekdays vs Weekends:

Weekdays: Quieter, more relaxed.

Weekends & holidays: Popular with families and tourists; expect more crowd and school groups.

Bird Park Chandigarh Ticket Price & Timings

Here’s the most recent ticket info based on official sources and local media:

Category Ticket Price (Approx.) Adults (Above 12 years) ₹50 Children (5–12 yrs) ₹30 Children (Below 5 yrs) Free Students (With ID Card) ₹30 Foreign Nationals ₹100

Note: Prices are subject to change. It’s best to carry some cash or check for updates before your visit.

Park Timings:

Open: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Closed: Every Monday

Top Attractions Inside Bird Park Chandigarh

Bird Park isn’t just a walk-through enclosure — it’s a thoughtfully designed nature escape with standout features that make every corner worth exploring. Whether you’re visiting for birds, photography, or just a quiet nature break, here are the main highlights you shouldn’t miss.

Walk-Through Aviaries: Step into large, net-covered aviaries where exotic birds like macaws, parrots, and pheasants roam freely. The layout allows you to observe them in action — flying, feeding, or simply watching you back. It feels more like walking through a rainforest than a city park. Macaw and Parrot Zone: This area is a visitor favorite. You’ll spot large, brightly colored macaws and parrots perched on high branches or playfully interacting with each other. Some may even mimic sounds or whistles. Water Bird Habitat: Located near the main trail is a pond-like zone where you can spot swans, ducks, and occasionally black swans paddling across the water. It’s one of the calmest spots in the park, perfect for quiet observation or photography. Rare Pheasant Enclosures: Get a close look at species like the Kalij , Silver , and Golden Pheasants — birds that are hard to find in urban spaces. Their colorful feathers and unique behavior add a rare charm to the park’s lineup. Educational Boards and Nature Trails: Throughout the park, you’ll find informational boards that describe the birds, their habitats, and interesting facts. These make the visit more informative, especially for children and first-time birdwatchers. The walking paths are well-maintained and shaded with greenery. Viewing Decks and Rest Points: Strategically placed benches and decks provide excellent spots to pause, take photos, or simply enjoy the peaceful surroundings. These make it easy to explore at your own pace — no rush, no noise.

Pro Tips for First-Time Visitors to Bird Park Chandigarh

To make the most of your visit, a little preparation can go a long way. Whether you’re visiting with family, going solo, or planning to take photos, these tips will help you have a smooth and enjoyable experience.

Arrive Early: The best light, active birds, and cooler temperatures all happen before noon. Arriving before 11 AM gives you the best chance to see birds up close and beat the crowds, especially on weekends. Carry Essentials: Bring a water bottle, cap, and comfortable shoes. The paths are shaded but can get warm during the day. If you’re visiting with children or elderly family members, a light stroller or walking stick can be helpful. Bring a Camera or Binoculars: While phone cameras work fine, you’ll appreciate having a zoom lens or binoculars for spotting birds that are perched high or blending into foliage. Respect the Space: Avoid loud noises, do not feed the birds, and stay on designated paths. This helps maintain the calm vibe and ensures bird safety. Remember — this isn’t a petting zoo; it’s a sanctuary. Combine with Nearby Attractions: Since Sukhna Lake and Rock Garden are just next door, plan a half-day trip and visit all three. Grab lunch at the lakefront stalls or carry a snack if you plan to walk around for a few hours.

Final Thoughts: Why Bird Park Chandigarh Is Worth a Visit

In a city filled with gardens and planned spaces, Bird Park Chandigarh stands out as a refreshing change. It offers a quiet escape where nature takes center stage, and you can simply enjoy the moment. It isn’t loud or overcrowded. That’s part of its charm.

You might spend 30 minutes watching macaws glide from branch to branch or lose track of time strolling through the shaded walkways. For children, it’s a place to explore and learn. For adults, it brings back a sense of calm that’s hard to find in everyday life. And for bird lovers or photographers, it’s an experience that keeps calling you back.

If you’re in Chandigarh and looking for a meaningful way to spend a morning or evening, Bird Park is well worth your time. Take a break, bring a friend or just go solo, and let the birds set the pace for a while.

Frequently Asked Questions About Bird Park Chandigarh,

Is Bird Park Chandigarh open on Sundays?

Yes, the park is open on Sundays. It remains closed every Monday.

What are the entry fees for Bird Park Chandigarh?

For Indian citizens, the ticket is approximately ₹50 for adults and ₹30 for children. Children below 5 years can enter for free. Foreign visitors are typically charged ₹100. Prices may vary slightly, so it’s best to carry some cash.

What are the opening hours of Bird Park?

Bird Park Chandigarh is open from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The last entry is usually allowed around 4:30 PM.

Can we take food inside the park?

No, outside food is not allowed inside the enclosures. However, you can enjoy snacks at nearby stalls near Sukhna Lake after your visit.

Is photography allowed inside Bird Park?

Yes, photography is allowed for personal use. It’s a great spot for nature and bird photography. Just avoid using flash, and do not disturb the birds.

Are there any guided tours available?

Currently, Bird Park does not offer official guided tours. But informational boards near each section provide useful details about the birds.

Is Bird Park wheelchair- and stroller-friendly?

The walkways are wide and mostly level, making them suitable for strollers and wheelchairs. However, assistance might be needed in certain parts with gravel or slight inclines.

How long should I plan to spend at Bird Park?

Most visitors spend between 45 minutes to 1.5 hours, depending on interest and pace. If you’re a birdwatcher or photographer, you might want to stay longer.

Can we feed the birds inside the park?

Feeding the birds is strictly not allowed. It helps ensure their health and keeps the park’s environment safe and natural.

