Blue Yeti Nano Snowball Ice Best budget TONOR heavy duty clamp

It’s been a long since you have been looking for buying your dream microphone for a better podcasting experience. But even after getting that, it becomes really frustrating for you to stand on a desk so that you can speak directly into the microphone.

So, to smoothen your podcasting experience, you are definitely in need of something that can hold your microphone to your face.

But it’s really become a tough task to find a good quality boom arm that fits your requirements. But here the question arises- Do you need to spend a whole lot of dollars only on a stand? Will it be worth it? How can you find the best boom arm for your preferred microphone?

If these questions are also bothering you much then this post will definitely help you out. As we have done centric research and reviewed popular microphone stands available in the market so that you can find a suitable boom arm for you.

the best part is that most of the boom arms fit easily with the majority of microphones, so you won’t have to panic about wasting your money. Let’s have a brief look at some great boom arms.

What is Boom arm?

Now you must be thinking that what si boom arm is, so let me tell you that a Boom arm is also a microphone stand but with some additional features.

It is designed in a way that it can easily hold your mic steadily in place while you keep recording your stuff. The main difference between the boom arm and other microphone stands is that – It can be positioned in a more natural way while keeping the microphone elevated directly in front of you.

The only thing you have to do here is to pull the boom arm towards you and start recording.

Not only this, but also it frees up much space on your desk and you feel like a pro professional.

Moreover, it makes the whole setup and arrangement much easier with perfect mic placement and a far better posture.

That simply leads to a great sound outcome.

However, if you are using a shock mount,

then also you need a mic stand to attach it, but here also this boom arm works. So isn’t it great that by investing in this single product, you get so many benefits?

But here quality matters a lot. There are many boom arms available in the market at a variety of prices. But the one that we found suitable and worth the price is TONOR Adjustable Suspension Boom Scissor Mic Stand. Especially if you are looking for a good microphone stand for blue Yeti Nano Snowball Ice in the best budget.

As you know that Blue Yeti microphones are heavier as compared to other microphones available in the market and also require a sturdier boom. So it is always recommended by us to invest in a decent one and does not compromise with the quality of the product. This TONOR clamp stand will last you a long and come at an affordable price range.

To know more about it, you can click here.

Now the question arises what did we find best in TONOR Mic Stand?

Let’s have a look –

Heavy Duty Construction:

The TONOR mic stands are made of durable steel and have a great capacity to hold a load of 4lbs/1.8kg. That’s why majorly recommended Blue Yeti.

Upgraded Desk Clamp:

Blue Yeti microphones require a 4 times larger contact area for easily clipping to any desk up to 2.4”/60mm thick. This feature of the TONOR microphone stands also bring them out further.

Wrap Up

The best microphone stand is one that has universal compatibility which means that can get fit with all sorts of microphones and shock mounts. And TONOR mic stands to fulfill this criterion as well.

So while picking a mic stand or boom arm for you, you should consider the above points mentioned. Apart from that, always pick the microphone stands or boom arms that come with flexible adjustments and support 360-degree rotation.

Comments