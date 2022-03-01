Parimatch is one of the oldest and very reliable, proven bookmakers. Parimatch has been offering its services to customers since 1994 and during this time has built up a huge base of loyal customers.

The bookmaker is ideally suited specifically for Indian users, and there are a number of reasons for this. First, you can use the interface of the site in the Indian language. Secondly, you can use Indian currency (Rupee) as your account’s base currency. And third, you can bet on every possible event from the world of cricket, which lots of Indians love.

The Official Site of the Bookmaker and Its Features

There is a lot to say about the site Parimatch India login, and most of it is positive. The main pluses are

Interface. Very simple and convenient interface, which allows you to switch between all the tabs just being on the main page.

Nice design. The site is decorated in yellow and black colors that do not get bored even with prolonged gaming activity.

The choice of interface language. This is a very important feature and Parimatch offers the interface in a large number of languages.

Available payment methods. Swiping to the very bottom of the main page you can see what payment methods you can use to deposit and withdraw your balance.

This is not the whole list, you can see all the advantages if you want to become a Parimatch user.

The Most Interesting Sections and Their Descriptions

For a bookmaker to be successful, he must offer his customers as many ways to spend their time as possible. Parimatch administration is aware of this and that is why especially for this purpose there are sections with different gaming activities, the most interesting of which are described below.

Upcoming Matches

Going to this section, you can bet your money on all possible events from the world of sports. The main disciplines are cricket, football, tennis, table tennis, basketball, volleyball, ice hockey. To see the whole range of matches just click on the tab labeled “Upcoming Matches” and choose a sport of your interest on the left tab. Besides the great number of events, you’ll also find very high odds. See for yourself any of the upcoming matches.

Live Events

The system is the same, just click on “Live Events”, then choose the sport you are interested in and you get the chance to bet on live events. This mode is ideal for people who are well versed in a particular sport and prefer to analyze and bet on the match during the game.

Virtual Sports

From the name, it is clear that this is the same sport, but in a virtual format. Here you can bet on soccer, basketball, tennis, ice hockey, and many other sports disciplines, but in a less familiar format. Providers of these games are Leap, Bet Radar, Globalbet, Highlight Games, F1X2, Kiron Interactive, Edge Gaming, and GoldenRace.

Slots

A section beloved by many players, where you can spend a pleasant evening. All games are divided into categories by type Top, New, Recommended, Jackpot, and others. For people who know exactly what they need, there is a search box where you can enter the name of the game and immediately find it. Also, you can search for games by provider, you just need to click on the name of the provider you are interested in, the major providers are EGT, Novomatic, Amatic, Booongo, Playson, NetEnt, Play’n’Go and Endorphina.

Live Casino

This section offers a large number of games with live dealers. Here you can play roulette, blackjack, poker, baccarat, and more. In some games, there is a description of the minimum and maximum bet, which helps determine whether this game suits you based on your balance. At the right top of the game is the written game provider, with this you can search games based on your favorite providers.

How to Start Playing at Parimatch

You can not just go to the site and start playing, to start the game you need to do several steps. Don’t worry, because it won’t take long, and detailed instructions about each step are provided below.

Account Registration

The first thing you need to do is create your personal account, which will confirm that you are a real user and not a bot or intruder. To create an account you need to

Go to the official Parimatch website; Click on “Sign Up” which is located in the yellow box; Enter your phone number and create a password; Click on the sign with “Sign Up” written on it; Enter a 6-digit code, which will be sent to the phone number you specified earlier.

Make Your First Deposit

Because you are playing for real money, you need to deposit your balance before you start your gaming activity. To do this you will need to

Log in to your pre-registered account; Open your personal account; Click on “Deposit” which has a wallet icon next to it; Choose the most convenient method of payment; Enter the amount you want to deposit; Click on the yellow tab labeled “Pay”.

The Beginning of the Gameplay

Now we can move on to the most interesting part. To start playing in the casino, you need

Go to the section you are interested in; Choose a game; Select the amount bet.

If you want to bet, then:

Go to one of the betting sections(Live Events, Upcoming Matches, Virtual Sports); Choose a game discipline; Select match; Choose any type of bet; Enter the amount you wish to bet.

Pros and Cons of Parimatch

To summarize and determine whether Parimatch is a decent bookmaker, which can be used on a regular basis, you can read the table below.

Pros Cons The fact that Parimatch has social media profiles. Parimatch has profiles on Facebook, Telegram, Instagram, and Twitter, as well as a YouTube channel to which you may subscribe to receive the latest news about the bookmaker. Lack of specific bets. The bookmaker does not offer the opportunity to bet on various specific bets, such as weather or politics, although some other bookmakers have such an opportunity. There are several alternatives. You can wager and play a wide range of slots, casinos, and other games. One way to register. You can only register an account using your mobile number. High odds. Nice odds on every game event. A handy mobile app. The Parimatch app is a worthy substitute for the website and is not inferior to it in terms of functionality and interface quality. Customer Service. You can solve any problem thanks to the support staff directly on the site or by messenger or email. Personal Blog. In addition to the gaming platform, Parimatch can act as an information resource, you can learn a huge amount from the world of sports, and not only thanks to their blog. Reliability. Parimatch has special licenses that allow it to conduct its activities officially and honestly. A large number of payment methods. You can deposit and withdraw your balance using a wide variety of common payment methods and even cryptocurrency wallets.

FAQ

What Is a Loyalty Program?

It’s a kind of club that any user can join. To do this, you just have to play. Often the loyalty program is divided into levels, for the achievement of which the player receives certain rewards. The higher the level, the higher the rewards accordingly. Rewards come in a variety of forms, from free spins to the ability to ensure a bet.

Can I Bet on Esports at Parimatch?

Sure, just click on “ESports” in the left corner of the screen on the homepage. You can bet on all game events both before the match and in a live format. You are given the opportunity to bet on the most popular disciplines such as Dota 2, Counter-Strike, League of Legends, and Valorant.

Does Parimatch Offer Betting on the IPL?

Parimatch gives its customers the opportunity to bet on all the biggest tournaments and events from the world of cricket. For this reason, you can bet on IPL and other major tournaments.

Is There a Bonus Program for Consumers at the Bookmaker?

Parimatch has created a tab with the name “Promo” specifically for this purpose. Going to this tab you can get acquainted with all the bonuses and promotions offered by the bookmakers. It is recommended to visit this section at least once a week or subscribe to Parimatch social networks to find out about current promotions and bonuses.

