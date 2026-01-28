Bringing Hope Closer: Inside Jagruti’s New Rehabilitation Centre in Hyderabad

Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre unveils its new facility in Hyderabad. This latest addition is a beacon of hope for people in South India. The newly launched facility provides personalized treatment, world-class care, and sustained community support.

Mental health conditions such as depression and substance dependence are common across all age groups. Modern work stress, change in routines, poor sleep habits, and emotional imbalance have contributed to a growing need for professional rehabilitation. National data highlights that a large portion of the population continues to seek structured care to manage these challenges effectively.

Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre is an ISO 9001:2015 certified rehab established around 18 years ago. It started as a 20-bed facility, and has now emerged into a network of more than 17 centres. We have a multidisciplinary team of therapists, psychiatrists and trained caregivers. Our Nasha Mukti Kendra offers rehab services to nearly 82,000 patients.

Meeting Urgent Needs in Telangana

Mental health challenges continue to rise in urban India. Increase in stress, substance misuse and loneliness affects people of different age groups. Working professionals, adults and even senior citizens face these challenges.

To address this issue, Jagruti expanded its presence in Hyderabad. It brings clinically structured and compassionate rehabilitation services for those who need it.

Jagruti Nasha Mukti Kendra in Hyderabad offers a full suite of treatment options. Ranging from alcohol dependence to depression, these treatments address these concerns. These include anxiety, OCD, PTSD and other complex disorders.

A Simple and Complete Recovery Approach

Jagruti offers a multidimensional comprehensive network to address recovery. The combination of medical expertise, therapeutic innovation, and emotional stability guides individuals. It encourages confidence in crisis and long-term wellness.

The treatment at Jagruti involves the following approaches:

Inpatient and Outpatient Care

The drug rehabilitation centre at Hyderabad offers both residential and outpatient programmes. This accommodates the diverse needs and schedules of patients. The residential model offers a homely environment with immersive 24/7 care. The outpatient care is for individuals with flexible routines at their home.

Medication Assisted and Therapy Support

Jagruti Rehab in Hyderabad offers medication-assisted treatment (MAT) under psychiatric supervision. The evidence-based therapies include cognitive behavioral therapy, motivational enhancement and holistic therapies. The patients are equipped with strategies to transform the coping mechanisms.

Specialized and Family-Centred Care

To ease the recovery process, Jagruti Nasha Mukti Kendra offers specialised therapy. It addresses certain mental health conditions like schizophrenia, anxiety, and dual-diagnosis.

Recovery from mental health is strengthened when supported by family. At Jagruti, families are actively included through the entire journey and kept informed. Guided medications and structured programs provide the right support and recognize warning signs. It improves understanding, reduces stigma, and helps in preventing relapse.

Care with Dignity, Comfort and Trust

The journey to recovery encompasses dignity, comfort and continuous support. It is more than just clinical intervention. The alcohol rehabilitation centre in Hyderabad ensures a secure and serene environment. The patients reside in a well-structured environment with nutritious meals for their smooth recovery.

The dedicated team of Jagruti includes experienced doctors, psychiatrists, psychologists and trained caregivers. The rehab centre provides round-the-clock monitoring for immediate attention and emotional support to patients.

Holistic Therapy for Complete Healing

Holistic therapies such as yoga, meditation, arts, games, and social events build trust. It helps patients socialize and reduces the feelings of isolation. Jagruti believes in healing the body and mind together.

Group interactions help the patients to know that they are not alone in the recovery journey.

Aftercare Support

The completion of the treatment program does not mark its end. A lot of challenges come thereafter.

To address them, Jagruti rehab provides aftercare counselling to ensure complete recovery. This prepares the individuals for life after treatment. It guides them to handle stress, avoid triggers and rebuild strength. This ensures long-term success and prevents relapse.

Streamlined Admission Experience

To understand the emotional needs of individuals, Jagruti rehabilitation centre has a simple admission process. It starts with an initial consultation, followed by a psychiatric assessment to customize the treatment plan. The families receive help with proper documentation and orientation. The patients are also guided simultaneously in their recovery journey.

Accreditation and Quality Assurance

Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre is ISO 9001:2015 certified, reflecting stringent quality management standards. It depicts the organisation’s commitment to safety and excellence in patient care.

Premium Care at Affordable Prices

The rehab centre in Hyderabad is committed to make rehabilitation accessible for everyone. The treatment programs are offered at affordable prices, following the ethical considerations. This helps the families to take uniformed decisions.

Call to Action: Ending Stigma and Encouraging Healing

As India continues to struggle with mental health and addiction, Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre in Hyderabad stands out. It brings forward a movement for awareness, dignity and action.

With compassionate care and unwavering support, Jagruti’s well-structured environment invites you. Book an appointment with us today for expert guidance.

Comments