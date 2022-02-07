BUSD to Exchange : Step-by-Step Guide

The cryptocurrency market is extremely diverse. It presents projects aimed at the most branches of human activity: from the financial sector to the Metauniverses.

What is BUSD?

BUSD belongs to a special class of coins called stablecoins. Stablecoins are designed to fix profits during periods of particularly high market volatility, as intermediaries between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, and as a good means of savings. They can be used for everyday expenses and money transfers.

Stablecoins make it easier to trade on the stock exchange. If a direct exchange of two altcoins is not possible, two transactions are performed, where the role of the link belongs to the stablecoin. A distinctive feature of stablecoins is a stable value backed by other assets, in particular fiat currencies.

BUSD is the native stablecoin of the Binance blockchain. The coin was launched by the Binance exchange in cooperation with Paxos. The exchange rate of BUSD to the dollar is close to a 1:1 ratio. The first tokens were based on the Ethereum blockchain. These tokens comply with the ERC-20 standard. After the launch of its own blockchain, Binance released 2 more versions of BUSD: BEP-2 and BEP-20.

What is Sandbox (SAND)?

Sandbox launched in 2011. It is a blockchain based virtual world where users can create, sell and buy digital assets. The Sandbox decentralized platform combines the power of decentralized organizations (DAO) and non-fungible tokens (NFT) and supports smart contracts.

The main goal of the platform is to introduce blockchain technologies into mass games. Platform users can be both content creators and players. To perform transactions on the platform, the SAND utility token has been introduced.

The Sandbox game world is based on the Ethereum blockchain. This means that the SAND token is technically an ERC-20 token. It operates on the basis of the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm. This mechanism is more energy efficient than Proof-of-Work (PoW) and also enables staking.

Where Can You Buy SAND?

You can buy for fiat currency, stablecoins and some crypto-currencies on several dozen exchanges, including: Bittrex, Kraken, Gate.io, Gemini and others. The SAND/BUSD cryptocurrency pair is traded on Binance and Tokocrypto.

To exchange BUSD for SAND you need:

Choose an exchange with the most acceptable conditions for you;

Register an account and verify your identity, if necessary;

Choose the currency for which you will buy BUSD;

Make a deposit with the minimum amount.

Create an order to buy SAND.

After the execution of the order, the coins can be withdrawn to an external wallet that supports ERC-20 standard tokens, such as MetaMask, Atomic Wallet, Trust Wallet.

If you are not satisfied with the conditions of traditional exchanges, you can always exchange for cryptocurrency exchange online – Letsexchange. It’s very simple and fast:

In the upper field of the exchange widget, select a boost and indicate the amount of coins for sale.

In the lower field, select SAND.

Enter your wallet address.

Send coins for deposit.

Press the exchange button.

After that, the transaction is automatically completed and the coins are credited to your wallet.

Comments