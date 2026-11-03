Buying a Home This Diwali? Use a Home Loan EMI Calculator to Compare Tenures and Costs

Buying a home during Diwali can mark an important milestone. Before finalising your purchase, comparing home loan EMIs, repayment tenures and additional charges can help you choose financing that suits your long-term budget.

Diwali often brings plans for a new beginning, and for many families, that includes buying a home. From choosing a preferred neighbourhood to finding a property with enough space for changing family needs, the decisions can be exciting.

However, the financial commitment extends well beyond the festive season. A home loan taken today could remain part of your monthly budget for several decades.

While an attractive interest rate or manageable EMI may influence your choice, neither tells the complete story of borrowing costs. The repayment tenure, total interest payable, and applicable loan charges also deserve attention.

A home loan EMI calculator can help bring these figures together before you commit, allowing you to compare financing options with greater clarity.

Why should you compare loan tenures before buying a home?

Your repayment tenure affects how much you pay every month and the total interest cost over the life of the loan.

A longer tenure generally reduces the EMI, making it easier to manage household expenses alongside repayments. However, extending the repayment period increases the total interest payable, assuming the rate remains unchanged.

Consider a Rs. 50 lakh home loan at an illustrative interest rate of 7.50% per annum.

Loan tenure Approximate monthly EMI Total interest payable 15 years Rs. 46,351 Rs. 33.43 lakh 20 years Rs. 40,280 Rs. 46.67 lakh 25 years Rs. 36,950 Rs. 60.85 lakh

Figures are illustrative, rounded and assume a constant interest rate throughout the tenure.

Extending repayment from 15 to 25 years reduces the monthly EMI by approximately Rs. 9,401. However, it also increases the total interest payable by around Rs. 27.42 lakh.

This is an important trade-off for homebuyers who want to keep monthly payments comfortable without increasing borrowing costs unnecessarily.

Bajaj Finance Home Loan offers repayment tenures of up to 32 years*, allowing eligible borrowers to evaluate different repayment periods according to their financial requirements.

The appropriate tenure should reflect your income, existing financial commitments and the amount you can comfortably allocate towards repayment.

How can a home loan EMI calculator help you plan?

A home loan EMI calculator allows you to estimate monthly repayments before submitting a loan application.

By adjusting the loan amount, interest rate and tenure, you can understand how different financing choices affect your monthly budget and overall borrowing cost.

The home loan EMI calculator provides estimates of the monthly EMI, total interest payable and overall repayment amount.

To make the comparison more useful, begin with the amount you need after accounting for your down payment.

Then consider three scenarios:

A shorter tenure: Assess whether the higher EMI is manageable in exchange for lower overall interest.

A longer tenure: Understand how much monthly financial flexibility you gain, and the additional interest involved.

A higher interest rate: Check whether your budget could accommodate increased repayments if you opt for a floating-rate loan.

This exercise can help you establish a realistic borrowing range before deciding how much to spend on the property.

The calculator provides indicative figures. Your actual repayment schedule will depend on the sanctioned loan amount, applicable interest rate and lending terms.

What additional costs should you consider beyond the EMI?

The monthly instalment is only one component of the financial commitment involved in buying a home. Property purchases also involve upfront expenses such as stamp duty, registration charges and potentially legal or professional fees. Loan-related charges must also be considered when estimating the funds required.

One such expense is the processing fee for a home loan. Lenders may charge a processing fee to cover application assessment, verification and related administrative costs. The amount varies according to the lender, loan product and applicable terms.

For example, if a lender charges a processing fee of 0.5% on a Rs. 50 lakh loan, the fee would amount to Rs. 25,000 before applicable taxes.

Unlike the monthly EMI, this is an upfront or transaction-related cost that needs to be included in your purchase budget.

Before choosing a home loan, review the complete schedule of charges, including applicable processing, legal, valuation and other loan-related expenses.

A competitive interest rate remains important, but understanding these additional costs provides a clearer picture of the total borrowing commitment.

How can you keep your festive home purchase within budget?

The excitement of buying a property during Diwali should not lead to a repayment commitment that restricts your financial choices afterwards.

Begin by separating the property budget from the complete purchase budget. The property price determines how much financing you may need. The complete purchase budget must also account for the down payment, registration costs, applicable loan charges and expenses associated with moving into the home.

It is equally important to retain savings for unexpected needs. Before finalising a loan amount, consider whether the proposed EMI will leave sufficient income for household expenses, insurance, investments and other financial priorities.

For an under-construction property, also assess the possibility of managing rent alongside housing-related loan payments until possession. A home that fits your borrowing eligibility may not necessarily fit your preferred monthly budget.

Establishing this financial boundary before making the purchase can help you choose a property and loan arrangement that remain comfortable beyond the festive celebrations.

How can Bajaj Finance Home Loan support your homebuying plans?

Once you understand your property budget and repayment capacity, the next step is to evaluate financing that meets your requirements.

Bajaj Finance Home Loan offers interest rates starting from 7.50% per annum*, loan amounts of up to Rs. 15 crore* and repayment tenures of up to 32 years*, subject to eligibility.

These options allow borrowers to consider different financing arrangements based on their property requirements and monthly repayment capacity.

For instance, a longer tenure may make the EMI more manageable, while a shorter repayment period may help reduce the total interest cost.

Bajaj Finance also provides nil part-prepayment and foreclosure charges for eligible individual borrowers with floating-rate home loans, subject to applicable terms. This can offer flexibility to reduce outstanding debt when surplus funds become available.

Homebuyers can use the home loan EMI calculator to compare repayment scenarios and review the applicable interest rate and charges before applying.

The objective is to select financing that supports the purchase without placing unnecessary pressure on other financial commitments.

Make your Diwali home purchase a well-planned decision

Buying a home during Diwali can be a meaningful new beginning, but the financial decisions you make will extend well beyond the occasion.

Before finalising the purchase, compare repayment tenures, assess the overall interest cost and account for processing fees and other upfront expenses.

With Bajaj Finance Home Loan, eligible buyers can explore financing options and estimate their repayments to identify a borrowing arrangement suited to their needs.

The goal is not simply to move into a new home this festive season. It is to choose a repayment plan that allows you to enjoy that home with financial confidence in the years ahead.

*Terms and conditions apply.

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