Can CBD Help With Hair Loss?

If you’re like us, you’re intrigued by the hemp plant-derived cannabidiol (CBD). We know that CBD can benefit those with anxiety. There are also claims that CBD can smooth wrinkles, hydrate, and even get rid of acne. The scientific jury is still out on substantiating those claims, but what we do know is that CBD has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. So how can those properties benefit hair?

If you’re considering trying CBD for your hair loss, we recommend talking to your doctor first, as there are a few things to keep in mind. First, CBD is a potent antioxidant, so it’s important to use it in moderation. Second, while CBD is generally considered safe, it can interact with certain medications. So if you’re taking any medications, be sure to check with your doctor before using CBD. And finally, as with any new supplement or treatment, it’s always best to start slowly and increase your dosage as needed.

Benefits of CBD for Hair

CBD is an anti-inflammatory powerhouse, so much so that it is proven to help lower pain and inflammation due to arthritis. But, how does that benefit translate to our scalp? For starters, CBD naturally boasts a high concentration of antioxidants like vitamins A, C, making it an antioxidant-rich and anti-inflammatory option. “The actual active (cannabinoid) is anti-inflammatory and can help psoriasis and eczema,” Henry tells us. “For scalp and hair issues that are triggered by inflammation such as psoriasis, dermatitis especially in women who have hair loss in women. If women patients don’t want to take corticosteroids because of the potential side effects like osteoporosis or weight gain, CBD is a great alternative.”

Not only does CBD fight inflammation, but it also helps to regulate the production of sebum in the scalp. Sebum is an oily substance that our body produces to keep our skin and hair healthy. However, when there is an excess of sebum produced, it can lead to conditions like dandruff, dry scalp, and even hair loss. By regulating the production of sebum, CBD can help to keep the scalp healthy and free from these conditions.

