Can Health Insurance Cover the OPD Procedures?

When choosing the best health insurance plans, consider those with OPD coverage to ensure that your policy is truly comprehensive, providing protection and care for all aspects of your health.
Although inpatient medical expenses are often considerably higher, outpatient (OPD) costs can also add up over time, potentially becoming quite burdensome. In fact, OPD expenses often constitute a large portion of healthcare costs in India. Therefore, opting for a health insurance policy that includes OPD coverage can be a prudent decision. OPD coverage typically encompasses outpatient treatments, diagnostic tests, and preventive check-ups. Continue reading to explore the advantages of health insurance plans with OPD coverage.
What is OPD Cover in Health Insurance Plans?
In the realm of health insurance, OPD refers to ‘Out-patient Department.’ OPD covers in health insurance plans include medical expenses for treatments that don’t require an overnight hospital stay. It typically covers costs such as doctor consultation, pharmacy bills, diagnostic tests, eye care, dental care, and even alternative therapies.
What is Covered Under Health Insurance Plans with OPD Cover?
OPD coverage in health insurance typically includes a range of medical expenses that arise from treatments not requiring hospitalisation. Here are some of the common services and treatments included under OPD coverage: