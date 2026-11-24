Yes, homemakers can get term insurance without an income. Insurers assess the family’s finances instead of her salary. They usually look at her husband’s income, his existing term plan and her education. Term insurance for homemakers often comes with lower cover than a working applicant gets. Approval depends on each insurer’s underwriting rules and is never guaranteed. Here is how the process works, what insurers check and how much cover you may need.

How Does Term Insurance Work for Non-Earning Homemakers?

Term insurance for homemakers works on the same basic principle as any term plan. You pay a premium, and the insurer promises to pay a fixed sum assured to your nominee if the life assured passes away during the policy term.

Since the homemaker has no income, her husband usually buys the policy and pays the premiums. He is the proposer, and she is the life assured. The nominee, who receives the death benefit is usually the husband or the children.

The payout can help the family to pay for the household expenses, childcare needs and other responsibilities that may have been taken up by the homemaker.

How Do Insurers Decide Eligibility When There Is No Income?

Insurers cannot check a salary slip for a homemaker, so they assess the family’s financial profile instead. The main aim is to confirm that the household can afford the premiums and that the cover amount is reasonable. The table below shows the factors they usually consider.

Factor What the insurer usually checks Earning spouse’s income The main basis for the financial profile. Many insurers ask for a minimum annual income, often around ₹5 lakh, though this differs by insurer. Earning spouse’s existing term cover Many insurers require him to already hold a term plan. They then link her cover to a part of it. A limit of up to 50% of his cover is common. Cap on her cover Many also cap her cover outright, commonly at ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore. Homemaker’s education Graduates may get a higher limit than those with lower qualifications. Age and health These affect the premium and decide whether medical tests are needed. Other household income Other income in her name: Income such as rent, interest or capital gains, if declared, may help improve eligibility.

These are common considerations, not fixed eligibility rules. Limits can differ from one insurer to another, and approval is never guaranteed. Cover for homemakers is also usually lower than what a working applicant would get.

What Documents Do You Need to Apply?

Insurers usually ask for a few basic documents. These typically include:

ID, address and age proof for the homemaker, such as Aadhaar, PAN or passport

Her education proof, such as a graduation certificate

Her husband’s income proof, such as salary slips, Form 16 or ITR

Proof of his existing term plan, if the insurer asks

Recent passport-size photographs

Medical test reports, if the insurer asks for tests

Why Should Homemakers Consider Term Insurance?

Homemakers do not earn, but their work has a real economic value. If a homemaker is no longer around, the family has to pay for what she did every day. Here are the main reasons a policy is worth considering:

Her Daily Work Would Turn Into a Monthly Expense

Tasks such as cooking, cleaning, helping children with their studies and caring for elderly family members would require paid support in her absence. Hiring a cook, domestic help, a childcare provider and a tutor can add up to a significant monthly expense. The sum assured gives the family a fund to pay for this help over the years.

Her Husband’s Term Plan Does Not Cover This Gap

His plan protects the family against the loss of his income. It does not pay anything if she passes away. A separate policy in her name provides financial protection against this loss, which his policy does not cover.

Premiums Are Low, Especially When You Buy Early

Term plans pay only if the life assured passes away during the term. There is no maturity payout. Due to this, the premium stays low even for a large cover. Premiums depend on age, health and the cover amount. Many insurers also charge women less than men of the same age. Buying early locks in a lower rate for the whole term.

It Offers Tax Benefits and Added Protection

Premiums may qualify for a tax deduction of up to ₹1.5 lakh under Section 123 of the Income-tax Act, 2025. This deduction is available only under the old tax regime. The death benefit is generally tax-free under both regimes, subject to the conditions in Section 11 read with Schedule II. Many insurers also offer riders, such as critical illness or accidental death cover, for an extra cost. Some insurers restrict or cap riders for non-earning applicants, so options may be narrower for homemakers. Check the current tax rules and each rider’s terms before you decide.

How Much Term Insurance Coverage Does a Homemaker Need?

The right cover amount for a homemaker depends on the financial responsibilities of the family and the expense that may arise if she passes away. Since there is no personal salary to use a base to calculate the amount, families can estimate the cover amount by considering the financial value of the services that the homemaker provides.

Some important factors to consider include the following

Household replacement costs

Children’s education

Elderly care

Outstanding loans, such as a home loan or education loan

Family lifestyle

For example, suppose a family estimates that replacing the homemaker’s work would cost ₹20,000 a month. That adds up to ₹2.4 lakh a year. Say the youngest child is 8 and the family wants cover until the child turns 18. That is ten years, or ₹24 lakh. This figure does not include inflation or rising service costs, so the real amount could be higher.

You can use this number as a starting point for the sum assured. Add any shared loans or education costs you want covered, and you get a rough target.

Note: Keep in mind that your target and the cover the insurer approves may not match. For a homemaker, the insurer decides the maximum cover based on the earning spouse’s income, his existing term plan and her education. So the amount offered can be lower than your estimate.

If that happens, take the highest cover available instead of skipping the policy. You can review it as the husband’s income or existing cover grows. Adding cover later usually means buying a second policy. That involves medical checks, an older age and a higher premium. Some plans offer a life-stage increase option, so check for it when you compare plans.

Conclusion

Not having an independent income does not automatically prevent a homemaker from getting term insurance. Many insurers consider applications for non-working spouses by assessing the earning member’s income, family responsibilities and other underwriting factors. Before purchasing a term insurance plan, compare eligibility conditions, available coverage, premiums and policy terms to make an informed decision.

Author Profile :Aishwarya Chandra is a content writer with 4.5 years of experience across fintech, edtech and healthcare. Specialises in creating insightful, engaging and reader-focused content, backed by a keen eye for detail and a strong understanding of diverse industries.

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