Canopy’s Lucrative Coworking Business Expands to its 3rd Location in San Francisco

Canopy, a famous coworking space provider in LA will be opening a new space in San Francisco. With this expansion, Canopy will have a total of 3 locations in San Francisco. Moreover, the previous two locations Pacific Heights and Jackson Square already have 300 members and is willing to welcome more at its new Financial District location from this July. Further, with a sleek and stylish interior along with its professional atmosphere this coworking space calls itself a WeWork for high powered adults. Moreover, its minimalist approach to coworking makes this place a unique coworking space.

This office space will be located at 353 Kearny Street and Pine. According to the plan given on their official website, The Financial District location will have 3-floors of office space in the building and total of 4 conference rooms along with lounge and lobby. Further, this office will have 32 office space suitable to accommodate up to a 10 member team. Moreover, this new location is designed in such a way that it will have abundant natural sunlight and peaceful ambience. The Interiors are sleek and stylish aiming to provide a professional environment for its employee. Further, this space has ergonomic tables and chair which helps you to feel relaxed and better focus.

The fast-paced growth of Canopy is facilitated by its powerful investors Moreover, some members of the Canopy are also investing in this coworking space’s expansion. Further, The credits for major growth of canopy goes to investors like Structure Capital, Montage Ventures, Graph Ventures. Further to prominent individual investors like Erik Blachford. He is the former chief executive of Expedia, Mark Pincus, Zynga and Spencer Rascoff, the co-founder of Zillow.

More About The Canopy:

The Canopy was founded by design-build developer Amir Mortazavi and co-founder Yves Behar who is a product designer along with serial entrepreneur Steve Mohebi. Their first location was Jackson Square San Francisco which is also in the process of expansion. Further, this location will expand to double its current size as the company has already rented a penthouse. The co-founder of Canopy Yves Behar has created this nature-inspired elemental coworking spaces from the scratch. Moreover, with amazing interior and top-notch services, this is one of the best places for coworking in San Francisco.

Comments