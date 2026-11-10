Car Insurance Exclusions: Claim Rejected, What Now?

You submit a car insurance claim after an accident, but the insurer refuses to pay. Claim rejected, what now? First, read the rejection letter instead of assuming the decision is final. The damage may fall outside your policy, a condition may not have been followed, or the insurer may need additional documents.

Check the reason against your policy wording and collect any evidence that supports your case. Once you understand the problem, you can request a review or raise a complaint.

Why Car Insurance Claims Are Rejected

A claim can be rejected when the damage is not covered, certain conditions have been broken, or the insurer cannot verify what happened. Sometimes, the reason is simpler: a document is missing, or the accident details do not match the records.

If the case is still under review, ask what remains pending before treating the decision as final. Check what your car insurance covers and compare it with the reason stated in the rejection letter. Find the exact clause quoted. If it gives only a general reason, ask for a clear explanation.

Common Exclusions You Should Check

Even comprehensive policies have limits. Some common exclusions include:

Wear and tear: Worn tyres, ageing parts and routine servicing are normally maintenance costs, not accident claims.

Mechanical failure: A breakdown without insured accidental damage is generally not payable under standard own-damage cover.

Driving under the influence: Damage arising when the vehicle is driven under the influence of alcohol or drugs is generally excluded.

Invalid driving licence: A claim can be affected if the person driving did not hold the required valid licence.

Wrong vehicle use: Using a privately insured car for commercial work can breach the policy conditions.

Consequential damage: Further engine damage after driving through floodwater may be excluded without suitable add-on protection.

What If You Only Have Third-Party Insurance?

Third party insurance deals with covered legal liability for injury or damage caused to others. It does not pay to repair your own car after an accident. For that, you generally need own-damage protection, available through a comprehensive or standalone own-damage policy.

For example, if your car hits a boundary wall, your liability for the wall and the cost of repairing your bumper are two separate issues. The policy you hold decides which part can be claimed.

Steps to Take After a Rejection

Follow these steps to understand the rejection and respond appropriately.

Check the Explanation

Match the accident date, vehicle details and reason for refusal against your policy. Ask the insurer to identify the exact clause and explain how it applies to your claim. Keep the letter and all replies.

Gather the Right Evidence

Collect photographs, the claim form, registration certificate, driving licence, repair estimate and messages exchanged with the insurer. A police report may also be relevant, depending on the incident. Submit only records that support the facts; never change details to make a claim fit.

Request a Fresh Review

Write to the claims team explaining what you believe is incorrect. Refer to the disputed clause and attach evidence. If documents were missing, provide them and ask whether the claim can be reconsidered. Keep a dated copy of your request.

Raise a Formal Complaint

If the reply remains unsatisfactory, contact the insurer’s grievance redressal officer. Explain the dispute briefly and include the claim reference and previous correspondence. You can also register a grievance through IRDAI’s Bima Bharosa portal.

Avoid Problems With Your Next Claim

A few simple precautions can help you avoid unnecessary problems when filing a car insurance claim. Make sure you understand your policy and follow the correct process after an accident.

Report the accident promptly: Inform your insurer as soon as possible and follow the reporting requirements mentioned in your policy.

Take clear photographs: Capture the damage and accident location before getting your car repaired.

Follow inspection instructions: Allow the insurer to inspect the vehicle before starting repairs, where required.

Check the garage network: Confirm whether your preferred garage offers cashless repairs under your policy.

Review policy exclusions: Check what your insurance does not cover, including wear and tear and mechanical breakdowns.

Understand your expenses: Check applicable deductibles, depreciation and other costs you may need to pay yourself.

Final Thoughts

A refusal can feel final, but the written reason is your starting point. Check whether the loss is excluded, whether the policy conditions were followed and whether important evidence was missed. Ask for a review when you have grounds to dispute the decision. If that fails, use the formal complaint process. The aim is not to argue every rejection, but to make sure your claim has been assessed fairly.

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