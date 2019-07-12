CAT 2019: After 7 Long Years IIM Kozhikode to Hold the Exam | Know Changes Here

Indian Institute of Management (Kozhikode) is all set to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019. Every year, either of the 7 IIMs holds the chance to conduct CAT Exam. Reports are there that IIM may release the official notfication for the CAT Exam soon on the official website. So candidates waiting to apply for the same needs to keep a tap on iimcat.ac.in.

Last year, IIM Calcutta conducted the CAT Exam and almost 2.50 Lakh candidates appeared in the paper. Every year Lakhs of candidates appear for the exam and few get the chance to get through it. Also, know few new changes implemented for the same below.

CAT 2019: IIM Kozhikode to Conduct the Exam for the Candidates

IIM Kozhikode has held the duty to conduct CAT exam this year. Recently, the Institute on its website activated registration link for Non-IIMs for CAT exam. Willing Institutes can register themselves for the same on the official website of IIM Kozhikode only. After holding the conduction for the CAT Exam, IIM has started with the initial process for the same.

Lastly, in 2012, IIM Kozhikode had conducted the CAT Exam. Now after 7 years IIM Kozhikode has held the duty for the same. So get ready candidates to appear for Common Admission Test held for the MBA admissions in IIMs and various top B-Schools.

Here are some difficulty level regarding the CAT Exam 2019

If we talk about the difficulty level of the question paper for the CAT Exam 2019, then IIM Kozhikode may make it difficult for students to clear. In 2012, when IIM Kozhikode has set the question paper, then the scenario was different as there were only 2 sections. The level of difficulty was high when especially in quantitative ability and data interpretation section. Last year the difficulty level of verbal ability & logical reasoning was also tough.

It is now expected that the conducting body, IIM Kozhikode may release CAT official notification by last of July 2019. Whereas the CAT Exam will be held on 24 November 2019 and the candidates will get to know the result by 1st week of January. We wish all the best to the candidates applying for CAT Exam 2019.

Comments