CAT 2019: IIM May Release Official Notification by Last of This Month | Here are Tentative Dates

IIM (Indian Institute of Management) is all set to release the official notfication for CAT (Common Admission Test) 2019 soon. If reports are to be believed, then the candidate will be able to get the official notification by the end of July this year. These reports are based on last year’s dates only of the CAT exam.

Last year IIM Calcutta conducted the CAT Exam and in 2019, it would be held by IIM Kozhikode. In 2018 almost 2 Lakh candidates appeared for the same. Now the wait of the students for the CAT 2019 notification may end soon. Check out more details regarding CAT Exam 2019 below.

IIM Expected to release the CAT Notification 2019 by End of July

Indian Institute of Management (IIM Kozhikode) is expected to release the official notification of CAT 2019 by 28 July. No official announcement regarding the exact dates is made by the conducting body as of now. The reports are out based on last year’s dates only. As per the reports, IIM will announce the official notification by 28 July 2019 for CAT exam.

CAT notification for the year 2019 will consist of important dates, application fee and much more details. Even one can check out the eligibility criteria, age limit as well as exam pattern for the same. Official notification of the CAT exam will also help the candidates to fill the application form in a systematic way.

Here are some tentative dates for CAT Exam 2019

To make it more easy for the candidates, here are some tentative dates for CAT Exam 2019. IIM may release official notfication by 28 July on the official website. Further, the registration process will start from 8 August and end by the last of September 2019. Candidates will then be able to download the admit card for CAT exam from 24 October to 24 November 2019. Whereas the applicants will appear for the CAT Exam on 24 November 2019.

Further IIM will then release the CAT (Common Admission Test) result by 7th January 2020. So, the candidates willing to apply for CAT 2019 must have a regular tap on the official website for instant updates regarding the same. We wish all the best to the students applying for MBA admission via CAT exam.

