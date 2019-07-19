CBSE Board Announces the Compartment Result 2019 for Class 12 on the Official Website | Check More Details

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 compartment result for the year 2019. Those candidates who failed in the Board exams have to appear for Compartment exams to pass in the subjects. Now the candidates, who have been waiting for their respective Compartment result, can check the same on the official website only.

CBSE declared the final result for Boards exam 2019 in the month of May only. Now the board has declared the result for those who have appeared for the Compartment exam after failing in the Main exam. Check more details regarding CBSE Compartment exam result 2019 below.

CBSE Releases Result for Compartment Exam 2019 on the official website

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 compartment result 2019. The exam for the same was conducted by CBSE in various centres on 2nd July 2019. From then till now, students were waiting for the declaration of the result. Now the one who has appeared for the exam can check out their result on the official website only.

As per the final result of Class 12 Board exam 2019, only 83.4% cleared the exam. Rest of the candidates appeared for compartment exam and today CBSE released the result of the same.

Know process how to Check CBSE Compartment Result 2019

Students who were waiting for the CBSE Class 12 Compartment result 2019 can check it on the official website. One just has to follow a few simple steps to get their result from the website. First, the candidates have to visit the official website and then click on the link stating ‘Senior School Certificate Exam (Class XII) Result 2019’. Once the login page opens, students have to fill the roll number and other desired details. Then one has to click on the submit button to know their respective result for CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2019.

According to the new rule from 2020 onwards, CBSE Students will get 3 consecutive chances to appear for the Supplementary exam. Although the student who failed in more than 1 subject will get to appear for the exam next year only. We wish all the best to the candidates appearing for CBSE Class 12 Board exams in the year 2020.

