CBSE Implements few Changes for Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2020 | Check Details

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) implement new changes for the Board exams (Class 10 & 12) for the year 2020. Recently the Board has announced few changes to be held in Class 10 and 12 Board exam for the upcoming year. Few major and minor changes are mentioned in the notice that has been released by the Board.

Last year as well, CBSE Board introduced a few changes that became a topic of concern. Both teachers and students raised their concern regarding the same. In 2020 as well, CBSE is planning to bring on changes in the Board exams. Know the detailed information below about the changes, CBSE is planning to bring on.

CBSE reduce the Burden of Evaluators from Board Exams 2020

Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to reduce down the burden especially for the evaluator’s head. In order to make teaching and learning process smooth, the Board has decided to reduce the number of copies evaluated in a day. As per the new rule, each evaluator will now have to check atleast 20 copies. Earlier, one evaluator uses to evaluate 25 copies a day.

Also, it will lessen the work of the coordinator to evaluate only 80 copies from a total of 100 copies. The experiment of the same has been carried out during the evaluation of compartment copies. Now it will be implemented in the evaluation of regular exam answer sheet for Class 10 & 12 Board exam copies from the next year.

The decision regarding CBSE Board Practical Exams

Recently, CBSE proposed to conduct practical exams for Class 10 & 12 Board externally in different centres. As of now, the practical exam uses to be held in the school itself. But from next year, the Board is planning to have the practical exams in the exam centres only. Although as of the now the decision regarding the same is awaited by the Board.

The Board has sent notice to affiliated schools regarding the same and few of them raised concern in regards to the decision. Now the final call will be of CBSE Board only and it has been awaited by the Schools and students as well. Keep a tap to the official website for more instant updates on CBSE Class 10 & 12 Board exams 2020.

