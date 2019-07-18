CBSE Implements New Changes for Class 12 Board Exam 2020 | Here are all the Details

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a few major changes for Class 12 Board exam 2020. With the new year, the Board is all set come up with some new changes for the benefit of the students. Class 12 students who are about to appear for the Board exams for the year 2020 has to follow new exam pattern.

Last year as well, ahead of the Board exams CBSE had come up with some fresh implementations. This year as well, CBSE Board has mentioned a few changes in the exam pattern, especially for Class 12 students. Check out the new implementations for the same below.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2020: New Changes Implemented by the Board

Central Board of Secondary Education has introduced major changes in Class 12 Board exams 2020. According to the changes, the exam pattern will now be focused on the weight of the internal exams. Here are the changes for Class 12 Board exams 2020-

From this year, the question paper will consist of 80% marks and rest 20% will be from the internal assessment only. As of now, no marks were included from the internal assessment.

CBSE Board is introducing 25% of MCQs in all the subjects for Class 12 Board exam 2020. This means only 60 marks will be for the subjective type questions.

Also, the Board has increased the number of internal choices in all the questions.

As of now, only these changes have been mentioned by the Board. Even Class 10 candidates can also expect few changes for the CBSE Board exam 2020.

Reason for this major change in CBSE Class 12 Exam

If we talk about the reasons for these changes by the CBSE Board for Class 12 exams 2020, then it has numerous points for the same. The Board aims to discontinue students from parrot-fashion learning, improve the academic quality and better result of the schools as well as develop reasoning ability of the students.

Ahead of the Board exam, CBSE is about to announce much more changes in regards to the exam pattern for Class 10 and 12. Student about to appear for the CBSE Board exam 2020 need to keep a regular tap on the official website for instant updates regarding the same. We wish all the luck to the students, who are to appear for the same.

