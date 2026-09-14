CFA Level 1: What to Expect From the Exam and How to Build a Study Strategy and How to Avoid It

So you’re looking at CFA Level 1, wondering if it’s really as brutal as the finance forums make it sound. The quick answer: it’s hard, but not mysterious. Every exam cycle, thousands of graduating students and working professionals sign up chasing the same thing: a credential that actually moves the needle in investment management, equity research and portfolio roles.

The difficulty of any one topic is not a stumbling block for most candidates. It’s underestimating how much structured planning the exam requires and how easy it is to fall into passive reading instead of actual practice. In this article, we’ll take you through what the exam is like, how you can build a study plan that can survive real life, and where candidates tend to go wrong.

What to Expect From the CFA Level 1 Exam

The exam is conducted on a computer and has two sessions in one day. Each session lasts 135 minutes and has 90 multiple-choice questions. There is an optional 30-minute break between the two sessions. What is more important psychologically than people think is that there is no negative marking. That means it is always preferable to guess an answer you are unsure of than to leave it blank.

Exams are held four times a year in February, May, August and November at centres in major Indian cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad. The early registration deadlines are months before the exam window, so procrastinating on signing up is its own little trap.

The Level 1 Syllabus: Subject Weightage at a Glance

Ten subjects make up the syllabus, but they are not weighted equally. Ethics alone can swing your score more than any other single area.

Subject Weightage Ethical and Professional Standards 15-20% Financial Statement Analysis 11-14% Equity Investments 11-14% Fixed Income 11-14% Portfolio Management 8-12% Alternative Investments 7-10% Quantitative Methods 6-9% Economics 6-9% Corporate Issuers 6-9% Derivatives 5-8%

Notice how Ethics, Financial Statement Analysis, Equity, and Fixed Income together account for nearly half the exam. Study time should follow that math, not your personal comfort zone.

How to Build a Study Strategy That Actually Survives Real Life

You can’t just read a syllabus once and hope you remember it. What usually works instead is:

If you’re working full time, start at least five to six months out and block fixed weekly hours rather than “whenever I get time.”

Study hours should be allocated roughly in proportion to the weightage of each subject, with a cushion for Ethics and Financial Statement Analysis.

Don’t just do timed mock exams in the last month; do them in week three or four too. Under pressure, speed is a different skill than knowing the concept.

Create a log of mistakes. An incorrect answer from a practice test shows you have a certain flaw, and it cannot be fixed by reading the chapter again.

When the subject matter is done, start using question banks more often than textbooks. Recall and recognition require practice, not re-reading.

Common Mistakes That Make Candidates Fail the Exam (and How to Avoid It)

Most failures are not about intelligence. They are about process. A few patterns show up again and again:

Treating Ethics as an afterthought. It is scored differently and can be the deciding factor in a borderline result.

Passive studying: watching videos or highlighting notes without ever testing recall under exam conditions.

Underrating quantitative techniques since it comes intuitively in class but failing due to slow speed in exams.

Avoiding practice tests till two weeks before the actual exams when there is no way to improve speed and stamina.

Ignoring the practical skills component that many prep programs now include alongside the core curriculum, which builds the applied habits the exam increasingly rewards.

Real recruiters back this up too. According to CFA Institute’s 2026 India compensation study, conducted with research firm Kantar, average CFA compensation in India rose to ₹22.1 lakh, up from ₹19.3 lakh in 2022, a signal that structured, well-prepared candidates are the ones the market keeps rewarding.

CFA Level 1 Fees: What You Need to Budget For

Cost is often the first question candidates ask, and reasonably so. CFA Level 1 fees depend heavily on whether you choose classroom or live online coaching, on top of the CFA Institute’s own registration and exam fees, which are separate and paid directly to the Institute.

Here is what CFA Institute itself charges per level, before any prep course costs:

Level Early Registration Standard Registration Level I USD 1,140 USD 1,490 Level II USD 1,140 USD 1,490 Level III USD 1,240 USD 1,590

The one-time enrolment fee does not exist anymore. The CFA Institute discontinued the USD 350 fee that used to be charged previously; hence, only the level registration fees are charged to candidates. With early registration, candidates can also save USD 350 compared to the standard deadline.

Why Aspirants Are Choosing Imarticus Learning for the CFA Program

The CFA program at Imarticus Learning is conducted in association with KPMG, which offers preparation combined with practical knowledge. A few things set the program apart:

Recognised as India’s first and only approved prep provider across the top five global finance certifications, including CFA, ACCA, US CPA, US CMA and FRM.

Study material sourced from Kaplan Schweser, used globally for CFA preparation across all three levels.

A dual-teacher model, with live faculty instruction paired with round-the-clock one-on-one doubt support.

Access to KPMG-designed case studies and an internship opportunity for the program’s top performer.

A pass-support structure that refunds 50% of course fees if a candidate does not clear an exam attempt.

Placement support after Level 1, including mentorship, resume building and mock interviews.

For aspirants, this means walking into the CFA journey not just with a syllabus to clear, but with the industry exposure and support to actually build the career they’re aiming for.

Conclusion

Passing CFA Level 1 is not about being the brightest person in the room. It’s about showing and having a plan, and sticking to it, and taking Ethics as seriously as the harder-sounding topics. Know the weightage. Practice under pressure and in real time. Go back to your mistakes and don’t just re-read your notes. That’s really it.

Whether you study on your own or rely on formal assistance provided by trusted educational platforms like Imarticus Learning, the outcome comes down to the same essentials: consistency beats cramming and a timetable that you can realistically stick to, not one that is just ideal on paper.

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