A sweet home is a dream for each one of us. However, finding the best one can be tough. While looking for a home, we tend to analyze all the crucial aspects like location, amenities, neighborhood, etc. Though all these things are crucial to check, it is equally necessary to see if the location houses people that are happy while living there.

As per a study by Online Mortgage Advisor, there are 20 cities around the world where homebuyers are happy, and five of these cities are in India. Out of the five cities in India, Chandigarh tops the list, followed by Jaipur, Chennai, Indore and Lucknow.

The study was conducted using an AI facial recognition tool that analyzed the people’s emotions in the geotagged pictures on Instagram. The tool analyzed over 300,000 to yield that homebuyers in Chandigarh are 12.1% happier than the national average.

The obvious question that pops in mind is what makes homebuyers in Chandigarh happier than anywhere else in the country. Let’s discuss some of the primary factors that influence this!

Planning at its Best!

One of the key aspects that make Chandigarh ideal for homebuyers is its planning. Designed by Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier, Chandigarh is one of the most planned cities after Independence. The city map somehow resembles the snakes and ladders game in which the area is divided into various sectors with the best-in-class design and infrastructure. All the sectors are linked to one another by clean roads and pathways along with proper boards and indications for visitors to find their destination in the city.

Transport

The capital city of Punjab and Haryana has one of the best transport systems in the country. All the major spots in or nearby the city are connected by clean roads where you can reach via various mediums such as bus, train, plane, cabs, etc.

The city is adjacent to various other cities of Punjab and Haryana like Mohali, Kharar, Zirakpur and Panchkula, which are only 10-20 minutes away in your own car. Additionally, you can easily travel within the city via cab services offered by Uber, Ola, etc. Other than that, the Chandigarh administration caters people with a well-managed bus service that connects the entire city with nearby spots like IT Park, PGI, Railway stations, Airport, etc. You can board these buses from the major bus terminals in sectors 17 and 43 or from the bus stop in your own sector.

Interstate travel is controlled by the buses of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal roadways. The city also houses an international airport that connects it to almost every part of the country along with international locations like Dubai.

A Hub of Attractions

Just like any other city on the planet, Chandigarh has its own set of unique spots that are worth visiting. Some of the worth visiting spots include:

The Capitol Complex includes a lake, open hand monument and other buildings with unique facades.

Zakir Hussain Rose Garden that nests over 1600 different roses in season.

Government Museum and Art Gallery

Rock Garden with over 2000 sculptures crafted from waste.

Leisure Valley

Other than these, almost every city sector has a well-maintained park with lush greenery for people to relax and chat in their free time.

Markets and Malls

If you are a shopper, Chandigarh has it all for you. Although the city has an SCO market in each sector, Sector 17, 19, 22, and 35 are the primary markets for shopping. From jewellery to clothing, you can find anything here. Other than these markets, Chandigarh also houses the 10th largest shopping mall in India, named Elante Mall. Located on the outskirts of the city, Elante houses some of the best brand stores in the world. Thus, making it an excellent place for shoppers.

Strict Rules and Regulations

Chandigarh is well known for its strict rules and regulations, whether they are road rules or others. As Chandigarh is managed by Union Government, trained professionals are deployed all over the city to ensure that no one becomes an outlaw. These strict rules and regulations have highly contributed to the low crime rate of the city.

Final Words

All the above-described factors make Chandigarh one of the best and happiest UTs in India. If you plan to buy a house in the city, the property prices may seem high, but they are worth the investment. After all, who wouldn’t like to live in the happiest location in the country?

Comments