Chartered Accountant Course Details

Chartered Accountants

A profession which demands integrity, objectivity, honesty, determination, hard work. This profession is different from others. A CA knows all the confidential information of the firm. And if this information is disclosed in any way then firms can have huge losses. That is why A CA has to be objective in his approach. While doing the job, a CA has to be honest and try to let his/her clients know about the laws correctly. It is an honorable job and perks and payments are one of the highest in the world. A lot of students aspire to pursue CA course.

CA Course

Below are three stages of CA course in India:-

CPT(Common Proficiency Test)

This is the foundation stage of the CA course. After 10+2 students can appear for the CPT. The exam is conducted twice a year.

IPCC(Integrated Professional Competence Course)

After qualifying CPT students can register for IPCC. Minimum percentage for eligibility for commerce stream students is 55% and for others is 60% in graduation.

Articleship and Final Exam

After CPT and IPCC, every student needs to do an internship of 3 years under a certified CA.

Articleship can be started after completing one group or both the groups of the IPCC. In the last six months of articleship students become eligible to appear in the final exam.

Eligibility

Students can register for CPT after 10th but they can appear in the exam only after passing 10+2

Applicants from commerce stream need to score a minimum of 55% while other stream students have to score a minimum of 60% in their 10+2 board exams.

After graduation students can directly apply for IPCC.

Inspiration

The professions change with time. 50 years back there was no IT industry at all. But this profession is here to stay. The perks and payments of the CA are on par with the best in the country. Some successful people who are CA:- Piyush Goyal, Suresh Prabhu, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Prannoy Roy.

Comments