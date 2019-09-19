Chinar Grover – Not Only Cooking Food but Cooking Magic

Portraying the real essence of food, she is cooking magic. Her food presentations are so craving that makes you feel like having them. It’s nothing else but her own way to exhibit her craft.

Chinar Grover is a young 26-year-old successful Food Blogger. An alumnus of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, she started with her blogging in the year 2015. She has more than 55.6K followers on Instagram (@foodconnectindia).

She is a zealous foodie, diffident critic and an artist by heart. She maintains a striking balance between her professional front as well as her personal front but as per the need of the hour, she is propitious, practical and solely dedicated to her passion. Love healthy food and pizza. She also has a Facebook page. (http://www.facebook.com/foodconnectindia).

She is actively making her foodie journey a remarkable one through social media thus substantiating her love for food and a lifestyle that she prefers. For her positive outlook and great advice, we wish her all the best for the future.

Comments