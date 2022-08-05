Chris Jordan can be trusted with a catch, feels fellow English cricketers

The English cricketers – Jason Roy, Reece Topley, and Laurie Evans, were recently interviewed by Betway Insider by Adam Dury, a sports writer. They talked about many things like their biggest inspiration, the best footballer, the messiest roommate, and much more. The trio has in the past played with some of the biggest stars in international cricket.

The players went candid in their fun reveals regarding their fellow teammates. Then Dury went on to ask them about the player that they could trust with a catch to save their life.

Roy answered, “I am going to put Chris Jordan up there. Stick a high ball up there, he’s got good mitts on him.” To Roy’s answer, Evans quickly added, “I think you (Jason Roy) are pretty good, mate.”

Chris Jordan or Christopher James Jordan (33 yrs) is a right-arm fast-medium bowler for the English cricket team. In his entire career so far, Jordan has played a total of 180 test matches, 170 ODIs, and 396 T20 games.

In the recent 1st ODI of England vs India, Chris Jordan picked up 2 wickets in his first 2 overs and conceded only 11 runs at an economy rate of 5.50. The speedster achieved the feat during the opening T20I between the Three Lions and India at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Following it up, Drury asked the trio about who is the best at the bleep test. Roy replied, “Arun Harinath, from my experience, was unbelievable. Then Joe Root, he could run for absolute days.”

This test is a running aerobic fitness test that involves running between two sets of cones that are 20 meters apart (incidentally the length of a cricket pitch). Once the beep is sounded, a player has to reach the cone on the other side at the next beep.

They also said that they feel Ben Foakes is always the last player to come out of the nets. Finally, Evans, Topley, and Roy were quizzed about the messiest roommate. According to Roy, it is Ollie Pope, while for Evans, it was Sam Billings.

Comments