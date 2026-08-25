Common Hair Loss Problems and Their Treatments

Hair loss is a common problem that may affect everyone, whether men or women; a healthy person loses up to 100 strands of hair per day. The reasons for hair loss may vary from person to person; it can be age, illness, stress or other critical problems. As part of your hair’s growth cycle, new strands grow and take the place of hair once you shed. If you start to shed more strands and fewer or none grow back, then this condition is known as alopecia. There are different types of hair loss, and it may affect adults, whether male or female, or even children can get affected with hair loss problems. Baldness is the most common type of hair loss, and sometimes it cannot be treated with medications, and people have to choose transplant surgery. Excessive hair loss and bald patches can be treated by consulting the best dermatologist in Ludhiana , who can help you understand the cause of hair loss and recommend treatment suitable to your condition.

What Causes Hair Loss?

There are many common causes of hair loss, including:

Hereditary hair loss from genetics when you inherit genes from your parents.

Due to fungal infection on the scalp

Modern hairstyles that pull the hair tightly, and using a hair dryer, straightener, or blow dryer; excessive heat can damage your hair.

Chemical hair colors can also cause hair loss problems.

Hormonal changes due to stress, depression, childbirth or menopause.

Thyroid disease

Complications of Hair Loss

Whether hair loss is temporary or permanent, it can be difficult to handle emotionally for many people. Sometimes, for many people, it cannot be cured with the help of medications, and they have to go for hair transplant surgeries. If you are losing hair significantly, then you should wear a scarf, cap and other head coverings when you are under sun exposure.

Types Of Hair Loss

Hair loss conditions may be temporary, or some hair loss types are permanent, and the most common hair fall problems include:

Androgenic Alopecia

This hair loss condition may happen due to heredity, when you inherit genes from your family. This can affect both baldness patterns in males and hair fall problems in women.

Alopecia Areata

It is an autoimmune disease that can cause hair loss from the body and head.

Telogen Effluvium

In this condition, hair loss happens drastically, as within a short period of time you can lose your hair. Generally, it happens a few months after you go through something physically or emotionally stressful. Apart from this, it can happen due to sudden hormonal changes.

Anagen Effluvium

This type of hair loss happens typically due to certain medical treatments, such as chemotherapy.

Diagnosis And Tests

Sometimes you know the reason for hair loss, such as chemotherapy; otherwise, your doctor has to do some detective work to recognise the real cause of hair loss. To understand your hair loss problems, your health care provider may ask some questions including:

Ask about your family history, whether any relative of yours experienced hair loss problems and at what age

May ask about your medical history and may review your medical reports

Your doctor may ask for blood tests to measure thyroid function and iron levels

Examine your scalp for signs of fungal infections

Management And Treatment

The first thing is to understand the cause of hair loss, whether your hair loss results from certain medications, thyroid disease, hormonal imbalance, or an unhealthy diet. Your health care provider will address the cause, and correcting the underlying problem may help to stop hair fall. Most hair loss treatments are meant to manage androgenic alopecia in both males and females.

Medications

The first course of treatment for thinning hair is applying medications on the scalp to overcome hair loss. Over-the-counter medications such as minoxidil or Rogaine are available, but before using medicines, you should ask your health care provider.

Hair Transplant

Hair transplant is an effective method to improve your overall appearance, as healthy hair growth plays a crucial role in your appearance. In the hair transplant method, surgeons use strands of hair from an area of your scalp where hair is thickest and then embed those strands into the area of your scalp where hair is thinnest.

Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP)

Platelet-rich plasma comes from your own blood; in this procedure, the health care provider takes your blood. Then, they concentrate the plasma in the blood and then inject it back into your scalp. As platelets have healing properties, it can help to slow hair loss and make your scalp healthy to fast hair growth.

Conclusion

Healthy skin and healthy hair play a key role in making your overall personality glow; shiny hair boosts your confidence among other people. With bald patches, you may feel degraded, and it can lower your self-esteem, so it is important to take care of your health. Along with genetic inheritance from your family, an unhealthy diet and lifestyle may be responsible for your hair loss. To cure hair loss, you can balance your lifestyle, such as diet, regular exercise, and reducing smoking and alcohol. If you do not feel any positive change in reducing hair fall, then you can shift towards medications and treatments. Hair Transplant In Ludhiana may be the best option for hair loss treatment if you do not get effective treatments that can slow hair loss and help to grow new hair on your scalp.

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