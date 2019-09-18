Complete IBPS PO Selection Process You Need to Know

Institute of Banking & Personnel Selection recruits for Probationary officers in 3 stages:- Prelims, Mains & Interview

The IBPS PO Prelims examination will be conducted on 12th, 13th, 19th & 20th October 2019.

Candidates who clear the prelims exam will be eligible to sit for the Mains examination. IBPS Mains examination will be conducted on 30th November 2019.

The Face to face interview is expected to be conducted in the month of February 2020.

The IBPS PO Admit Card for all candidates is expected to be released soon. Go through the IBPS PO Exam Dates for all important events.

How do candidates get shortlisted in the IBPS PO Exam?

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection recruits qualified candidates through the following selection process: –

IBPS PO Prelims

The Prelims IBPS PO Exam is the first stage in the selection process. The basic structure of the prelims examination has been mentioned here-

The Preliminary exam is conducted online and tests candidates in the English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Logical Reasoning.

The paper is conducted in 1 Hour and has 100 questions for 1 mark each.

Negative marking is applicable for the IBPS exam. There is a markdown of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.

Prelims exam is qualifying in nature. Marks obtained in the prelims exam is not considered in the final selection.

IBPS PO Mains

Candidates who clear the Prelims exam are eligible to sit for the mains exam. Have a look at the basic structure for Mains examination-

Mains examination is conducted both Online + Offline.

The Online exam tests candidates in Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, English Language, Data analysis & Interpretation and General Economy & Banking Awareness.

Offline descriptive test will test Letter & Essay Writing.

Mains Exam will be conducted for a total of 3 Hours (Online Test) + 30 minutes (Offline).

Negative marking is applicable in online test, there will be a markdown of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.

Marks obtained in the mains exam will be considered in the final appointment

IBPS PO Interview

The last stage of the IBPS PO exam is the face to face interview.

The Interview session generally lasts for 15-20 minutes . The interview session will be graded out of 100 marks . Minimum Qualifying Marks for the IBPS Bank PO Interview is 40% ( General Candidate) The minimum qualifying marks for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates is 35%.

IBPS PO Final selection is done on the basis of the marks scored in the Mains exam & the interview score. The marks scored in the Prelims exam is not considered in the final selection.

How is the Final IBPS PO Result Calculated?

IBPS PO Result is expected to be out in December 2019. The final selection is made by giving 80% weightage to the mains exam and 20% weightage to the prelims.

Final IBPS PO Selection = Marks Scored in Main Exam carries 80% weightage + Marks scored in the interview which carried 20% weightage.

Once the score is calculated, IBPS gives provisional allotment to the selected person in one of the affiliated public banks.

IBPS PO Exam Dates for the interview are yet to be announced. Go through the above link to keep tabs of the IBPS PO 2019 Recruitment Schedule.

