Crickex Android & iOS App for Indian Users

Today, bettors and gamblers from India can bet on sports and play casino games not only through the browser of their computer but also from their mobile gadgets. This is made possible by the Crickex mobile app, which has been released by the Crickex technical team. The application works smoothly and correctly on any gadget with Android and iOS operating systems, and the download process is free. In terms of its functionality, features, and design, it does not differ from the bookmaker’s official website. You will also be able to bet on sports, play casino, use bonuses, make deposit and withdrawal transactions, watch live streaming and so on. And it’s all available from anywhere in India! And thanks to the minimal system requirements of the Crickex Apk, you can even install it on older gadgets.

Download the Crickex App APK now and enjoy gambling entertainment anywhere in your country!

Information about Crickex App

In the table below you can see the specifications and features of the Crickex App on your Android and iOS gadgets:

Application Version 1.1.2 Operating Systems Android, iOS Apk file Size 4.9 MB Installed App Size 21 MB Live Streaming Yes Features Sports Betting, Casino Gaming Download Price Free App Languages Hindi, English, Bengali Auto-Updates Yes

Crickex Android app: Download instructions

Any player from India can download the Crickex App to his Android gadget and enjoy all the available services of the bookmaker. The process of downloading and installing the Apk is quite simple and you can use the instructions below to make it easy for you:

Firstly, change your Android settings by visiting the Security section and giving permission to install files from unknown sources; Open the Crickex India mobile website using any convenient browser on your smartphone; Visit the mobile apps section by clicking on the smartphone icon at the top menu of the home page; Click on the “Android Download” button, thus starting the Apk download process; Open the “Downloads” folder, click on the downloaded apk and select the Install function.

You now need to wait for the installation process to complete. After that, you will see the application icon in your gadget’s menu and by clicking on it you will get access to all sports betting and casino games on your mobile device.

Crickex iOS Application

Unfortunately the native app for iOS gadgets is still under development but players from India can use the web app. The web app is essentially a mobile version of the site, which you can access in 1 click through a shortcut added to your desktop.

To add a shortcut to the desktop of your iOS gadget, follow these steps:

Open the Crickex mobile website in your Safari or any other browser; In the browser menu, click “Share” and then “Add to home screen”; Give the shortcut a name and confirm the addition to the home screen.

As a result of these actions, a shortcut to the web application will appear on the desktop of your iOS device. Clicking on it will immediately take you to the homepage of Crickex mobile website and you will also be able to use all the services of the bookmaker from your mobile gadget. Notably, the web app has no system requirements, making it usable on all Apple devices.

Features of the Crickex mobile app on Android and iOS devices

Using the Crickex mobile app will give you a host of benefits. The main one is that sports betting and casino games can be accessed from anywhere in India. Other features of the app include:

Support for live streaming of matches in good quality;

Receiving notifications about upcoming sporting events, casino news, and generous bonuses;

Automatic upgrade to the latest version;

Support service available 24 hours a day;

Face ID/Touch ID access to your account;

Live dealer games without lags and freezes;

User-friendly interface and easy to navigate, allowing for quick navigation between sections;

Fast loading pages and graphical elements;

Automatic adaptation to all sizes of mobile screens;

Fully compatible with the official website;

Fast and easy Apk downloads, and more.

The Crickex mobile app is also licensed and includes a number of tools to protect the user’s data and ensure its security. You don’t have to worry about the legality of using the app within India, and you can rest assured that your personal and financial data is safe.

Sports Betting via the Crickex App

As mentioned, the Crickex app is identical to the desktop version of the site, so bettors will have all the tools and options they need to place their bets. In total, the bookmaker’s sportsbook features over 30 sports on which bettors from India can place bets in pre-match and live mode. For example, it is possible to place bets on official events for the following sports through the app:

Cricket;

Kabaddi;

Football;

Tennis;

Table Tennis;

Baseball;

eSports;

Basketball;

Darts;

Golf;

Volleyball;

Ice Hockey;

Horse Racing;

Boxing, etc.

Each sporting discipline has a separate page where players can find information about the available matches. For example, to see the available markets and odds for them, statistics, match date and time, etc. Moreover, most of the sports are available in live mode where bets are taken during the match. Last but not least, bettors from India can watch live matches for free using the Crickex App on their gadgets.

How to bet on sports in Crickex application

To place a bet on any sporting event you are interested in, follow the instructions below:

Open the Crickex app on your mobile gadget and log in to your account; Deposit by any convenient payment method; Open the sportsbook and select the sport you wish to bet on; Decide on the match, select the market and the odds; Enter the bet amount in the betting slip and confirm its placement.

After the match is over, your winnings will be automatically credited to your account. You will also receive a notification from the app when the match is completed, as well as the amount of your winnings!

Crickex Casino Application

As well as sports betting, you can also use the Casino Application to play casino games. The Crickex Casino catalog includes several thousand games from licensed providers. All of them are divided into categories, by genre and theme, for the players’ convenience. For example, opening the casino lobby in the Crickex application, you will have access to the following categories of entertainment:

Slots;

Table Games;

Lotteries;

Live Dealer Games;

Crash Games;

Jackpots, etc.

A great plus at Crickex Casino is that most of the games are available for free to play in demo mode, so you can get to know the game and understand the rules before you start playing for real money. As for the gameplay through the app, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the fact that every game automatically adjusts to the size of your mobile screen, thus ensuring full comfort while playing.

