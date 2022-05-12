Crickex India App Review, Sports Betting And Online Casino

Crickex has successfully become the best online sports betting app in the last 2 years. Crickex has been providing the fastest deposit and withdraw for their customers. Especially, if you are a cricket fan from India or Bangladesh and like to bet on it. Notably, Crickex is not just a betting operator but also a betting exchange.

There are a lot of things that make Crickex ideal for India and Bangladesh gambling fans. For instance, the site accepts both the Indian Rupee and the Bangladeshi Taka for payments. Further, tournaments like the IPL, BPL, CPL, etc feature on the site.

The games are quite simple to play. However, you must understand the basic laws and regulations of various sorts of betting. Further, it also allows in-play betting on a restricted range of sports through its sportsbook. You may also watch live cricket, football, and tennis matches.

Crickex: A brief overview

Crickex has one of the most easy-to-use websites. The interface of the site is very user-friendly. Thus, registration on the site is actually quite easy. In fact, all you have to do is enter some basic details and you are in!

Like any other online casino site, Cricex also requires you to register before you can start using the site. Registration is, however, quite easy. Once you log on to the site you need to find the registration panel. Next, you have to enter your details such as Username, Password, and Currency type.

Once you are done with this step click on next. Further, move on to the name, phone number, and email options. Individual fields for your full name, email address, and phone number can be filled out here.

Notably, Crickex does not accept payments from third parties. Thus, be careful to provide the name, phone number, and email address you will use to deposit money. The site does not allow payments via third parties at all!

Cricket betting may be the major focus of the site. However, it also functions as an online casino and offers wagering on a variety of other games and sports. In fact, they have almost 800 different games in their online casino!

They provide excellent customer service that is available around the clock and can assist you with any issue. In fact, they have customer service representatives who can speak English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, and other languages.

Notably, when you contact them they ask for the Username and Mobile Number in order to verify the information. The support people are very engaging and attempt to maintain both a personal and professional tone.

Payment options

Crickex has partnered with many e-wallet services. As a result, the site has easy options to transfer your money to them. Some prominent services include PhonePe, PAYTM, UPI, Rupee-O, etc. All these services are supported by the site.

For depositing money just log on to the site with your details. Further, click on the deposit tab on the top right of the site. You will enter the deposit portal. Here, just enter your details and make the deposit in the account name of the account owner.

Furthermore, it is very easy to transfer money from your Crickex account to your bank account. Also, the site does not have any charge for the withdrawal of your wins. You can easily transfer them to your bank account for free.

Crickex Bonus offers

Crickex has some of the best bonus offers for site users. In fact, there are many options even in the welcome bonus that everyone gets! Notably, all you have to do to avail the welcome bonus is to register on the site.

Bonus offers work like free money. Players can use these bonus offers to play more games or bet on new matches. Naturally, everyone likes them because they act as free money to use on the site. Crickex does very well to attract players with its bonuses.

You may receive a referral bonus when you refer your friends. Yes, you can receive the bonus unlimited times by referring more friends and family. This is a very good offer and you can use it to bet further on new games. Next, they offer various other bonuses like Birthday bonus, Rebate bonus and cash backs as well. Notably, this comes with a some terms and conditions.

If you are lucky enough you can get a chance to win iPhone 13 Pro as well. can get a chance to win iPhone 13 Pro as well. Yes, you heard it right. Crickex gives their players weekly 1 iPhone as a giveaway. Lastly, users who are passionate about Slots will receive daily rebate of 1.2%.

Conclusion

By all means, Crickex is a very good betting site and online casino. It has a lot of games and takes the Indian Rupee and Bangladeshi Taka. This is important because users will not lose money when switching currencies, unlike other sites.

It is a reliable site that has got thousands of Indian gamers. The mobile app of the site is just as good and easy to use as the website. Crickex will continue to grow in popularity as more and more people enter the world of sports gambling.

With a firm focus on Cricket, thanks to its big fan base in India, Crickex is bound to be popular. So, if you like betting on sports and live in India or Bangladesh, Crickex is the place to be!

