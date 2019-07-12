CTET 2019: CBSE Expected To Release Exam Result Soon | Know More Details

CBSE is expected to release the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET- July) 2019 soon on the official website. Recently million of candidates appeared for the CTET written exam on 7th July 2019. Now the appeared candidates are awaiting for their respective result. Now it is expected that CBSE may announce the result for the same on the official website soon.

Last year it took months for the declaration of CTET result. Till date, CBSE is going as according to the schedule and it may release the result soon. Check some more details regarding the CBSE CTET Exam Result 2019 for July session 2019 below.

CTET Result 2019: CBSE May Release it Soon on Official Website

CBSE held the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) on 7th this month only. Almost 14 Lakh candidates appeared for the exam and it is the highest numbers till date. According to reports, ahead of releasing the result, CBSE will first upload the CTET answer key. The same is expected to be released by the first week of next month. Then after a week, CBSE will release the CTET result for July session 2019 on the official website.

No official information regarding the same has been out yet, but it is expected that CBSE may announce the CTET result for July session 2019 by mid of August. Once the result gets uploaded on the official website, candidates can check the same on the official website.

Know the process to check Result of CBSE CTET July 2019

Candidates awaiting for the CTET Result (July 2019) has to follow a few simple steps, once the same gets uploaded on the website. Firstly, the candidates have to go to the official website and then click on the link stating CTE July Result 2019. Then one has to log in with the help of registration id and password. After the same one will get to check out the result of the same.

After getting the CTET result for the year 2019, candidates are requested to take the print out of the same for future reference. We wish all the luck to the candidates waiting for the CBSE CTET result 2019 held in July month.

