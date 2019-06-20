CTET Exam 2019 (July): CBSE to Release Admit Card by Last Week of June | Check Details

CBSE to release the CTET (Central Teachers Eligibility Test) admit card soon on the official website. Earlier this year, CBSE announced to have CTET exam twice in the year and started registration for it in Feb only. Now the Board is all set to upload the CTET admit card on the official website soon. Applicants can then download the same once uploaded on the website.

As per the announcement, the CBSE will hold the CTET exam in the month of July and December. Even the applicants are now waiting for the admit card for CTET July 2019. Check out dates and steps to download the CTET Admit card 2019 below.

CBSE To Upload the CTET Admit Card 2019 Soon on Official Website

Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CTET admit card 2019 by the last week of June. As of now, no official announcement has been made by the Board. Candidates will have to sit for the CTET exam on 7th July as per the schedule. Following the same, candidates may expect their respective admit cards 10 days prior to the exam date.

Last year as well, CSBE released the CTET admit cards on the official website 10 days prior to the exam date. Applicants may expect the release of the same by 27 or 28 June 2019. No statement regarding the release of admit cards has been out yet and the candidates are requested to check the official website on a daily basis.

Here’s how to Download CBSE CTET 2019 Admit Card

Once the CTET admit cards 2019 are uploaded on the website, candidates can easily download it by following simple steps. Firstly applicant has to open the official website and then click on the link stating- Click here to download the CTET Admit Card (July 2019). Then one has to log in by filling up the login id and password. After clicking the submit button, candidates can download the same. Even one must take the print out of the admit card, as they have to present it at the time of the exam.

For much more updates regarding the Central Teachers Eligibility Test, one must check out the official website regularly. We wish all the luck to the candidates appearing for CBSE CTET Exam in July 2019.

