CTET Result 2019: Answer Key & Result Not to be Out This Month | Here are the Details

CBSE is not to declare CTET (Central Teachers Eligibility Test) result 2019 this month. Board held the CTET exam for July session on 7th and now the candidates are waiting for the result. Almost 14 Lakh candidates, who appeared for the exam have been expecting the result. For all those who are waiting for the CTET result 2019, all have to wait for a lil more.

Last year, CSBE declared the result of the same a lil late. This time it will not take that much time, but for sure it will take at least a month for the same. Check out more details regarding the CTET exam result 2019 (July) below.

CTET July 2019: Answer keys & Result not to be out this month

CBSE recently held the CTET exam on 7th July 2019 and observed the highest participation with around 14 Lakh candidates. Reports around that the Board will release the CTET result soon. But it is for sure that CTET result 2019 will not be out by this month. Ahead of the declaration of the result, the Board is about to release the Answer keys for the same. And the answer keys for the CTET Exam 2019 will be released by 2nd week of August.

After the release of the answer keys, students will have to wait for a week more for CTET exam result. For more accurate information, candidates must keep a regular tap on the official website.

Candidates can expect CTET Result 2019 by mid-August

According to reports, candidates can expect their CTET result 2019 by mid-August only. Few reports have been there that CSBE may declare the CTET result by 18 August 2019 on the official website. As of now, no official announcement has been made by the Board regarding the result date for Central Teachers Eligibility Test.

So candidates need to wait at least a month for the declaration of CTET result for the year 2019. The Board may also hold the CTET exam again in the month of December. As of now, no official statement has been out in regards to the same. We wish all the best to the candidates who appeared for the CTET Exam and waiting their respective result for the year 2019.

