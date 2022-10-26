How Can You Cure Plantar Fasciitis?

The feet and ankles will always support your entire body weight. This means that they need to withstand an extreme amount of force when you walk or run. As you age, the tissues and ligaments in your feet start weakening. As a result, you will experience pain upon putting pressure on your feet.

There are numerous reasons behind your foot pain. Some old injuries might become the primary cause of your heel or foot pain. Or you might be wearing improper shoes that are affecting your mobility. When you suffer from foot pain, the overall mobility, stability, and strength of your feet will be affected.

Plantar fasciitis is undoubtedly one of the most common foot pains. Even though the symptoms range from severe to mild, you can get rid of this chronic pain with proper treatment and lifestyle changes.

Plantar Fasciitis: What Is It??

Plantar fasciitis is one of the most widespread health conditions that will affect the bottom of your foot. Even though this health complication can happen to anyone, people who run or stand on their legs for long hours are more vulnerable to developing symptoms of plantar fasciitis.

The plantar fascia is a ligament in your foot that will support the arch by connecting the ball of your legs to the heel. It will be damaged when you put too much pressure on the plantar fascia ligament. Not to mention, tendons in your ankle or feet can also affect the fascia.

When you suffer from the plantar fascia, you will experience pain in the morning or when you walk, stand, or climb stairs for a long time.

Treatment Options for Plantar Fasciitis

As mentioned earlier, you can address the symptoms of plantar fasciitis if you keep a few things in mind. Most of the time, the symptoms of plantar fasciitis are long-term. Due to the pain, you will face extreme problems exercising. Even though some specific daily exercises will help you address plantar fasciitis, you need to consider surgery in case of severe pain.

Supportive Shoes

This is probably the best way to treat the symptoms of plantar fasciitis. When you choose the right shoe, it will undoubtedly make a big difference in addressing foot pain. Most of the time, people develop plantar fasciitis because they wear improper shoes. The most effective shoes for plantar fasciitis absorb shock, support the arch, and cushion the heel. If you’re a runner or an athlete, you must be careful when choosing your shoes. Make sure you choose the perfect plantar fasciitis shoes, as they will address the symptoms without any problem.

Exercises

You can either wait for natural healing or consider strengthening the plantar fascia ligament so that you can make it more flexible. As per Family Doctor, exercise is one of the most critical factors of a healthy lifestyle. This way, you will get to recover faster. There are some specific stretches and exercises for plantar fasciitis that will not only enhance muscle strength but also relieve heel pain. Not to mention, stretching will also improve muscle and ligament flexibility.

Conclusion

This is how you can cure plantar fasciitis. Make sure you contact us, and we will provide you with the best shoes.

