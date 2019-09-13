Daga Label – Divyansh & Garvit Reaches Out to Underprivileged Kids of Jasola Vihar For Gully Boy

DAGA LABEL A BRAND BY DIVYANSH ARORA & GARVIT ARORA ALONG WITH SAJID SHAHID collaborated with well-being foundation and went to various areas of Jasola Vihar (Okhla) to promote the interests of poor and provide them basic social service and community development.

This idea of the matter was inspired by the upcoming movie ‘The Gully Boy: Voice of streets’ where the actor Ranveer Singh is portrayed as a rebellious passionate boy from the slum area!

The movie revolves around the fact that even a person from the streets if given a chance and proper resources and support can do wonders in their life. Talent is the topmost thing that matters in the race of life. People just need motivation and need to be focused and do hard work to achieve what they aspire to do or be in life.

Henceforth, the initiative taken by us was to give a push or tell the kids that they are no less than anybody else and if given proper nourishment and exposure they can always shine out.

All the kids have potential in them and are god gifted and we just need to recognize it.

The kids were extremely excited about everything! They also knew who the actors were and were very keen in participating in what was happening there. They actively took part in all the activities and also showcased their talent and skills.

It was a happy feeling to see them overjoyed with what we did for them.

The whole effort behind this concept was to tell the kids, the youngsters that they should always follow their heart and work hard for it and they shall achieve great heights.

