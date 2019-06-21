Dance India Dance 2019: Meet the Contestants, Judges & Host of DID Season 7 Here

Dance India Dance Season 7 is all set to hit the small screen soon and even the contestant list is out. The concept of the has been modified a Lil bit. And it’s now being called as Dance India Dance 7: Battle of the Champions. The all-new season of DID has created a buzz in town ahead of its premiere episode only. It’s all because of the concept, contestants and the judges of the show.

DID journey began in the year 2009 with Mithun Chakraborty as the Master Judge. Now the audience is waiting for the new season with all new crew. Know details regarding the contestants, judges, host and premiere date of DID 7 below.

Here are the Top 16 Contestants of Dance India Dance 2019

The top 16 contestants of DID 2019 will be divided into 4 zones i.e. West Ke Singhams, East Ke Tigers, South ke Thalaivas and North ke Nawabs. Each team will have different mentors in the show. Choreographer Palden Lama and Paul Marshal will mentor team East and west respectively. Whereas North will be mentored by choreographer Bhawna Khanduja and South under Sneha Kapoor.

Meet the Top 16 contestants of DID Season 7 with details (city & dance form) here-

South Ke Thalaivas: Anil & Tejas (Mangalore, Multiple dance forms), Loyola Dream Team (Chennai, Hip-Hop & Urban dance), Ramya & Bhaskara (Bengaluru, Freestyle), The Soul Queens (Mangalore, Bollywood & Hip-Hop).

North Ke Nawabs: Unreal Crew (Jaipur, Tuttamation form), Malka Praveen (Jaipur, Hip-Hop & Freestyle), Hardik Rawat (Jaipur, Contemporary & Hip-Hop).

East ke Tigers: Richika (Assam, Contemporary), Siba (Berhampur, Popping), MD Hasan (Siliguri, Bboing).

West ke Singhams: Mansi (Rajkot, Bollywood), Kings Squad (Mumbai, Hip-Hop), Akshay (Indore, Popping).

Teams are ready to give a tough fight to each other via dance on the stage of Dance India Dance 2019. Let the battle begins and let’s see who wins the show with their moves.

DID Season 7: Judges, Host and Premiere Date of the Show

Dance India Dance Season 7 even has new judges as well as a host on its stage. Earlier the channel signed Dheeraj Dhooper as the host of the show, but due to a shortage of time, he quits. Now Karan Wahi will host DID Season 7. Whereas Kareena Kapoor, Bosco and rapper Raftaar will judge the contestants on the show.

Get ready to watch out the ultimate battle of champion on the stage of Dance India Dance Season 7 from 22 June 8 pm onwards only on Zee Tv. Also, vote for your favourite contestant to make him/ her as the winner of DID Season 7 (2019).

