Danish and Dawar – The Formidable Voices of India

Why overwhelming! The duo has the aura that makes you feel soulful and peaceful. Their voice touches your heart and connects with your emotions.

Danish F Dar 25 years old and Dawar Farooq 21 years old are the soulful Naat reciters of India. (Na’at is poetry in praise of the Islamic prophet, Muhammad).But the fact that will vacate you dumbfound is that they both are professionally Doctors. Danish is a Doctor and Dawar is, pursuing MBBS. As they have their own YouTube channel with more than 2.1 million subscribers. They are recurrent of reciting Naat since 2016, they have recited one with Hasbi rabbi that was huge jubilation with 80 Million views on YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsJSLKuIV-CnKZYTZmZiEfw

Their success has it’s own definition and both are pursuing their craft of music well. Soon they are to collaborate with some renowned Sufi singers on their YouTube channel so that It will make their work even much more admirable along with remembrance.

Being the successful doctor and the You Tubers they both have set a benchmark of discipline and morality. Thus, their reciting creates a salubrious ambiance that makes you calm and relaxed. For their brighter future, we wish them all the best.

Comments